When is the Ganyu Rerun Banner Coming in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Ganyu is getting a rerun banner in patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact. Her return may be of interest to players who’ve yet to acquire her on past banners, people with an interest in ranged gameplay revolving around charged shots and letting hail shards rain from the sky. Despite Ganyu being initially released during the earlier months of Genshin’s live cycle, the character has never found herself entirely superseded due to the high-risk high-reward gameplay that comes from being a Cryo DPS archer. This guide will discuss the approximate timing for when the banner will commence.

The Date for the Ganyu Rerun Banner in Patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact

The Ganyu banner is going to arrive in the second half of patch 3.0, on or after the day the Tighnari/Zhongli banner concludes, which would be the 9th of September. This banner date comes as a result of quicker patch updates between 3.0 and 3.3, with every patch lasting five weeks compared to the usual six. Banner durations were also affected by this decision, as the Tighnari/Zhongli banner runs for 17 days, contrasting the previously established pattern of 21 days.

Accompanying Ganyu’s rerun is a banner for Kokomi, with both banners featuring the 4-star Electro claymore, Dori, a character making her appearance for the first time in Genshin Impact. There’s no further information as to the other 4-star characters that will feature on the rerun banners for phase 2 of patch 3.0. On the other hand. It can be deduced from past conventions, that the weapon banner likely to be rerunning alongside Ganyu and Kokomi will feature their signature weapons. Those being Amos’ Bow and Everlasting Moonglow.

For players looking to acquire Ganyu, it is necessary to point out that both banners are likely to be subjected to the same duration that Tighnari and Zhongli’s are, 17 days as opposed to 21. This potential time constraint could complicate things if players are scrounging up the Primogems necessary for the banner now via exploring the regions of Sumeru or playing through current ongoing events.

The accelerated update rate for succeeding patches also means needing to consider if Ganyu is still the most desired character to pull for. Should any of the new patch 3.1 characters prove to be of interest, then budgeting for both Ganyu and those new arrivals can be quite a difficult task to accomplish considering the shortened patch durations. But whatever the case, players should cross their fingers and hope for the best with their Gacha pulls as they come to an eventual decision.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.