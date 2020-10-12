Genshin Impact – How to Unlock Elemental Crucible

Genshin Impact is about to get its first event – the Elemental Crucible – and travelers looking to partake will first need to clear a couple of hurdles. They’re not exactly hard to overcome, but they both take quite a few hours to reach in Genshin Impact, so new players eager to participate in the Elemental Crucible will need to put their grind hats on.

The Elemental Crucible in Genshin Impact requires Adventure Rank 20, and story quest completion.

Adventure Rank 20 is a rather sizeable requirement all said: not too hard, but if you are new to Genshin Impact you’re unlikely to reach this in a day. Then again, some people grind more efficiently than others, but you shouldn’t expect to enter the Elemental Crucible immediately after starting the game. The higher rank requirement makes a bit of sense: travelers don’t unlock access to co-op until Adventure Rank 16.

As for the story, travelers will need to complete “Prologue: Act II – For a Tomorrow Without Tears.” before unlocking access to the Elemental Crucible in Genshin Impact. If you are keeping pace with the story as each new quest unlocks then you should have this knocked out by the time you reach Adventure Rank 20. If you have been ignoring the story in favor of exploring Teyvat you’ll want to double-back and wrap it up.

Once you’ve met those two requirements visit Timaeus at the Alchemy table in Mondstadt to pick-up the quest “One Giant Step for Alchemy?”. This will be available when the Elemental Crucible goes live (which should be right around the time this article is published, if not shortly thereafter). The quest should automatically be added to your journal should you have the two main requirements out of the way, so if you can’t find Timaeus you can use it to navigate to him.