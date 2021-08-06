Game Guides

Genshin Impact: How to Unlock the Shakkei Pavilion Domain

Learn how to unlock the new domain

August 6th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Genshin-Shakkei-Pavilion

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 brought the new region of Inazuma to the game, together with dozens of new quests, new playable characters, artifacts, weapon sets, and, of course, a new set of domains to be conquered.

With that said, we will now talk about how to unlock one of the game’s new domains, the one-time domain, Shakkei Pavilion.

How to Unlock the Shakkei Pavilion on Genshin Impact

First, you need to locate the domain, which is in the southwest part of the main Tatarasuna region, locked behind a few rocks, initially inside the formation.

To be able to unlock the domain entry, you will need to first finish the Tatarasuna Tales side quest, in which, the Traveler will destroy the barrier surrounding the region, and unlock a whole new area.

You can unlock the quest fairly easily, we recommend doing it after completing the game’s new main storylines, by talking to two NPCs on the Kujou Encampment. On the quest, you will need to help save the region of Inazuma from an unexpected Fatui Attack, by destroying the barrier surrounding the Mikage Furnace. The quest is short and doesn’t possess many challenges to players, but finishing it will give you access to the many Kamuijima Cannons placed all over the region.

To unlock the domain entrance, you will only need to locate the cannon present in the image below and point him to the rock formation in the same way showcased below, after the shot hits, the domain entrance will be unlocked and the Jackpot achievement will be gained.

Genshin-cannon

You can also check out the cannon’s location on the map below:

Shakkei-Pavilion-Map

Tips to Clear the Domain 

On the domain, you will have to face a few enemies, like a few Nobushis and Hitsukebans. To unlock the domain’s final stage, you will need to gather the respective seals to unlock its main door. A fairly straightforward endeavor. 

In the final room, you will face both a Fatui Mirror Maiden and a Fatui Pyro Agent. To beat them, we advise the use of a Pyro DPS, to trigger Vaporize, or Cryo one, to freeze the Maiden in place.

Is advised to deal with the Mirror Maiden first, since is likely that the Pyro Agent will stay away, unable to follow its companion’s movements. 

  • While defeating the maiden, make sure to stay mobile, to avoid an attack by the Pyro Agent. Using Barbara is advised since she can apply Hydro to the Agent, and make him visible even while in its invisible state. 

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature. 

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Abyss Lector Genshin Impact: How to Break the Abyss Lector Shield Fast
Genshin Impact is a game filled with a wide variety of enemies, with new entries being added at every update,...
Attack of the Fanboy
Ayaka Build Genshin Impact: How to Build Ayaka as an Elemental DPS
Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 ”The Immortal God and the Eternal Euthymia” is already here, bringing not only the arrival of...
Attack of the Fanboy
genshin impact promo codes Genshin Impact Codes List (August 2021) – Free Primogems and Items
Genshin Impact is one of the biggest free-to-play games out there, and like most free-to-play games, there are a ton...
Attack of the Fanboy
Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayaka Genshin Impact Cross-Save: How to Link PlayStation and PC/Mobile Accounts
Cross-save has always been present between the PC and mobile versions of Genshin Impact, but the version 2.0 update now...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy