Genshin Impact Hu Tao Character Guide

Genshin Impact Version 1.3 is right around the corner, and one of the rumored characters that will make their debut with the update is the practical joker and funeral parlor director Hu Tao. This 5-star pyro and polearm-wielding young lady runs the day-to-day operations for the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue, and she wouldn’t mind giving the zombie Qiqi her last rites.

Bear in mind Hu Tao is currently rumored to appear in Genshin Impact Version 1.3 alongside Xiao, and all the information we have on her has come from leaks out of the closed beta. We’ll be sure to keep this guide up-to-date as Version 1.3 approaches launch in February.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao Breakdown

Below will be listed her full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Since this information hasn’t been officially confirmed as of publication (it’s all from the closed beta), any and all of this can change between now and Hu Tao’s debut. While she’ll still use Agnidus for ascension like other Pyro characters, she and Xiao appear to use a second, newer elemental material for their ascension: Juvenile Jade. This material will drop from a new world boss, the Ancient Geovishap.

Hu Tao Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Secret Spear of Wangsheng Normal Attack: Perform up to 6 consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Guide to Afterlife Hu Tao consumes a set portion of her HP to knock surrounding enemies back, entering the Paramita Papilio state. Increases Hu Tao’s attack based on her max HP at the time of entering this state. Attack bonus gained this way cannot exceed 300% of Hu Tao’s base attack. Converts attack damage to Pyro damage, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. Charged attacks apply Blood Blossom effect to the enemies hit. Increases Hu Tao’s resistance to interruption. Blood Blossom Enemies affected by Blood Blossom will receive Pyro damage every 4-seconds. This damage is considered Elemental Skill damage. Each enemy can be affected by only one Blood Blossom effect at a time, and its duration may only be refreshed by Hu Tao herself. Paramita Papilio ends when its duration is over, or Hu Tao has left the battlefield or fallen.

Elemental Burst: Spirit Soother Commands blazing spirits to attack, dealing Pyro damage in a large AoE. Upon striking the enemy, regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao’s max HP. This effect can be triggered up to 5 times, based on the number of enemies hit. If Hu Tao’s HP is below or equal to 50% when the enemy is hit, both the damage and the HP regeneration are increased.



Hu Tao Passive Talents

Chrysalis Stage When Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife is over, all allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit-rate increased by 12% for 8s.

Blood Boil When Hu Tao’s HP is equal to or less than 50%, her Pyro damage bonus is increased by 25%.

The More the Merrier When Hu Tao cooks a dish perfectly, she has a 18% chance to receive an additional “Suspicious” dish of the same type.



Hu Tao Constellations

Crimson Bouquet While in Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s Charge Attacks do not consume stamina.

Bad Omen Increases the Blood Blossom damage by the amount equal to 4% of Hu Tao’s max HP at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect.

Bloodletting Ritual Increases the level of Guide to the Afterlife by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Garden of Eternal Rest Upon defeating an enemy affected by Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applies herself, all nearby allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit-rate increased by 12% for 15s.

Floral Incense Increases the level of Spirit Soother by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Butterfly’s Embrace Triggers when Hu Tao’s HP drops below 25%, or when she suffers a lethal strike: Hu Tao will not fall as a result of the damage sustained. Instead, all of her Elemental and Physical resistance is increased by 200%, and her crit-rate is increased by 100% for 10s. This effect triggers automatically when Hu Tao has 1 HP left. Can only occur once every 60s.



Hu Tao Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Silk Flower, 3x Whopperflower Nectar, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Juvenile Jade, 10x Silk Flower, 15x Whopperflower Nectar, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 4x Juvenile Jade, 20x Silk Flower, 12x Shimmering Nectar, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Juvenile Jade, 30x Silk Flower, 18x Shimmering Nectar, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Juvenile Jade, 45x Silk Flower, 12x Energy Nectar, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20x Juvenile Jade, 60x Silk Flower, 24x Energy Nectar, 120000 Mora



Hu Tao Talent Ascension Materials