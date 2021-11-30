Genshin Impact Husk of Opulent Dreams: Best Characters, Stats, and How to Obtain

Mihoyo has recently released their version 2.3 update for Genshin Impact, which includes a slew of new content and features include new story quests, new events, new enemies, and more. It also included a challenge domain, and along with a new set of artifacts to obtain. Aside from the introduction of the “Ocean-Hued Clam” artifact set which empowers healing characters, another set called “Husk of Opulent Dreams” was also released, which empowers Geo characters with more defense and damage when equipped. While the benefits of this set are perfect for certain Geo characters, other Geo characters will not benefit from this set as much, which will be explained in this guide.

How to Obtain Husk of Opulent Dreams Artifacts

To farm for this new artifact set, players will have to visit the region of Inazuma. Just like with the Ocean-Hued Clams artifacts, players will have to reach Seirai Island and visit the “Slumbering Court” domain. This domain doesn’t have any other prerequisites quests to complete, so players will just need to reach the doors to unlock it. Once inside, players will have to battle against several Thundercraven Wolfhounds and Mitachurls. This domain calls for the use of powerful electro and hydro characters, as the electro element will gain a 40% damage boost, and combining it with hydro reactions will cause a chain lighting effect, allowing players to clear the domain with relative ease.

Husk of Opulent Dreams Set Bonuses

For this new artifact set, players will be able to empower their Geo characters with more defense and more attack power, as the two-piece set will grant the character +30 DEF. As for the four-piece set, any character equipped with this set will obtain the “Curiosity” effect, which means that while their character is on the field, they will gain one stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, which can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. When their character is off the field, the character gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When six seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, one stack is lost.

Geo characters using this set will need to perform attacks with Geo damage as much as possible to maximize their defense and damage potential, which leads to some conflicts for particular geo characters out there.

Best Characters for Husk of Opulent Dreams Artifacts

While this artifact set sounds nice for every Geo character, there are only two characters that will benefit from this set at the moment: Albedo and Noelle. This is because these two characters have their attacks, elemental skills, and elemental bursts that scale with their DEF stat, while many other Geo characters do not. For instance: Albedo’s elemental skill “Solar Isotoma” places a Geo AOE field on the ground, which procs geo damage every two seconds on every enemy inside the field. This skill scales with Albedo’s DEF stat, which meshes perfectly with this new artifact set.

Noelle is a much more unique case, however, as this set requires Noelle to have her constellation bonus upgraded to C6. This is because when she activates her elemental burst “Sweeping Time”, Noelle converts all of her physical damage into Geo damage, which scales based on her DEF stat. While playing with Noelle at C6, she gains additional attack power based on 50% of her DEF stat. With all this in mind: Noelle needs as much DEF as possible to power her up, which this new artifact set can improve on. But, if players do not own a Noelle at C6, there are far better artifact sets to consider.

Albedo

Building this character to work with this artifact set is simple: Farming for a DEF% main stat for Sands and Circlet, as well as a Geo Damage Bonus on Goblet, will work wonders for increasing Albedo’s defense and damage output. As for Albedo’s weapon of choice, the new “Cinnabar Spindle” sword which was introduced in the “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” event will be the perfect weapon for him, as the secondary stat on this sword will increase his DEF up to 69% (Nice.), along with increasing his elemental skill damage by 40% of his total DEF.

However, since this event weapon is time-limited, other weapon options may include the “Harbinger Of Dawn”. While this sword doesn’t improve Albedo’s DEF, the increased Crit Rate while over 90% HP will help greatly with his elemental skill and burst. “Prototype Rancour” is another good alternative, as the Physical Damage bonus helps out greatly if you’re using Albedo as a main DPS, and its passive ability grants him increased ATK% and DEF%, further adding to his damage dealing.

Noelle

To get the most of this set for Noelle, players will need to farm for a DEF% stat on Sands, a Geo Damage Bonus on Goblet, and a Crit Damage stat on Circlet. While it may be tempting to stack DEF% on every artifact, pushing this stat too much will have diminishing returns, so players will be better off increasing Crit Rate or Crit Damage instead. As for her weapons: “Serpent Spine” is a prime choice, as the increased Crit Rate, along with its passive ability to increase her damage while she’s on the field, will also synergize with the new artifact set. For those that need a little more DEF%, however, the “Whiteblind” sword is also a good choice, as it can increase DEF% up to 51.7%, along with increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s whenever she hits an enemy.

(Note: Remember when playing with Noelle, her elemental skill does NOT generate any elemental particles when activated, so she will have to rely on other Geo characters in her party as an elemental burst battery.)

As it stands: While this new artifact is the most powerful for Albedo and Noelle, other Geo characters will have to look towards other options to increase their strength. Still, One other thing about this artifact set is certain: the upcoming Geo 5-star character, Arataki Itto, is going to benefit from this new set tremendously if his current kit depicted from a recent leak gives off any indication.

For more details regarding more artifacts found in the Slumbering Court domain, check out our guide on the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set!

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.