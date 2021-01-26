Genshin Impact Keqing Character and Build Guide

Rex Lapis may be Liyue’s god in Genshin Impact, but the nation would collapse if not for the dedicated Keqing. The Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing oversees the day-to-day operations of Liyue, and she is a stout believer that actions are infinitely more important than words. She’s a committed workaholic, and an ace damage dealer in combat. Keqing wields Electro and a sword in battle, where her enemies know no mercy.

Genshin Impact Keqing Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Keqing’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Keqing’s constellations. If you’d like to see a full list of stats – such as damage numbers, percentages, etc. – check out Honey Hunter World, which was used as a source for this guide. You can find guides for other characters by following the link here to our complete Genshin Impact character list.

Keqing Attacks and Abilities

Melee Attack: Yunlai Swordsmanship Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Hurls a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates her enemies like the swift thunder. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro damage to enemies in a small AoE, and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit. Hold: Hold to adjust the direction in which the Stiletto shall be thrown. Stilettos thrown by the Hold attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time. If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a Charged Attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and produce different effects: If she uses Stellar Restoration again, she will blink to the location of the Mark and unleashed one slashing attack that deals AoE Electro damage . When blinking to a Stiletto that was thrown from a Holding attack, Keqing can leap across obstructing terrain. If Keqing uses a Charged Attack, she will ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark’s location, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

Elemental Burst: Starward Sword Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro DMG in an AoE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby enemies simultaneous that deal multiple instance of Electro damage . The final attack deals massive AoE Electro damage .



Keqing Passive Talents

Thundering Penance Within 5s of recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing’s Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Electro damage .

Aristocratic Dignity When casting Starward Sword, Keqing’s Crit Rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 8s.

Land’s Overseer When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%.



Keqing Constellations

Thundering Might Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her Attack as AoE Electro damage at the start point and terminus of her Blink.

Keen Extraction When Keqing’s Normal and Charged Attack’s hit enemies affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

Foreseen Reformation Increases the level of Starward Sword by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Attunement For 10s after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her Attack is increased by 25%.

Beckoning Stars Increase the level of Stellar Restoration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Tenacious Star When initiating a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro damage bonus for 8s. Effects triggered by Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts are considered independent entities.



Keqing Build Suggestions in Genshin Impact

Keqing is a dedicated damage dealer, so she doesn’t really fit into a support role in Genshin Impact. Because of this you’ll want to equip Keqing with artifacts and weapons that boost her Attack and Electro damage, followed by Crit Rate and Crit Hit. You can embrace both a purely Physical or Electro build for her, though Electro reactions are currently not in a great spot in Genshin Impact. Either way, she is a crit-machine, so you can safely go with one or the other without squandering her massive potential.

Since Keqing can be safely specialized in either Physical or Electro damage, the weapons you’ll want are quite varied. Physical builds benefit from the 5-star Aquila Favonia, but the 4-star Prototype Rancour is a solid backup if you either can’t or don’t want to pull for the Aquila Favonia. Electro Keqing builds in Genshin Impact have two 5-stars to choose from – the damage-boosting Black Sword, or Crit-increasing Skyward Blade – depending on which direction you want to go. The 4-star Lion’s Roar is an acceptable 4-star replacement, but it is also locked behind gacha pulls.

Aquila Favonia: Attack is increased by 20% (up to 40&). Triggers on taking damage: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of the resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% (up to 160%) of Attack and dealing 200% (up to 320%) of Attack as damage to surrounding opponents. This effect can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus.

Prototype Rancour: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase Attack and Defense by 4% (up to 8%) for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus.

The Black Sword: Increases damage dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20% (up to 40%). Additionally, regenerates 60% (up to 100%) of Attack as HP when Normal and Charged Attacks score a Crit Hit. This effect can occur once every 5s. Secondary: Crit Rate.

Skyward Blade: Crit Rate increased by 4% (up to 8%). Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases Movement Speed by 10%, increases Attack Speed by 10% (up to 40%), and increases the Damage of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s. Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Lion’s Roar: Increases damage against enemies affected by Pyro or Electro by 20% (up to 36%). Secondary: Attack.

Artifact sets for Keqing are also determined by which of the two damage builds you choose in Genshin Impact. Physical damage Keqing builds will want the four-piece bonus from Bloodstained Chivalry, and Electro builds will want either a mix of Gladiator’s Finale and Thundering Fury, or a full Thundersoother set (the combination set being easier to complete). Once again, Keqing builds in Genshin Impact benefit from Attack percentage, Electro damage, Crit Rate, and Crit Hit artifact rolls.

Bloodstained Chivalry (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Physical damage +25%. (4) After defeating an opponent, increases Charged Attack damage by 50%, and reduces its Stamina cost to 0 for 10s. Also triggers with wild animals such as boars, squirrels and frogs.

Gladiator’s Finale (Elite Bosses and Weekly Bosses at World Level 2+) (2) Attack +18%.

Thundering Fury (Midsummer Courtyard) (2) Electro damage bonus +15%.

Thundersoother (Midsummer Courtyard) (2) Electro Resistance increased by 40%. (4) Increases damage against opponents affected by Electro by 35%.



Keqing Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3x Cor Lapis, 3x Whopperflower Nectar, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Lightning Prism, 10x Cor Lapis, 15x Whopperflower Nectar, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Lightning Prism, 20x Cor Lapis, 12x Shimmering Nectar, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Lightning Prism, 30x Cor Lapis, 18x Shimmering Nectar, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Lightning Prism, 45x Cor Lapis, 12x Energy Nectar, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20x Lightning Prism, 60x Cor Lapis, 24x Energy Nectar, 120000 Mora



Keqing Talent Level-Up Materials

Level 2 3x Teachings of Prosperity, 6x Whopperflower Nectar, 12500 Mora

Level 3 2x Guide to Prosperity, 3x Shimmering Nectar, 17500 Mora

Level 4 4x Guide to Prosperity, 4x Shimmering Nectar, 25000 Mora

Level 5 6x Guide to Prosperity, 6x Shimmering Nectar, 30000 Mora

Level 6 9x Guide to Prosperity, 9x Shimmering Nectar, 35000 Mora

Level 7 4x Philosophies of Prosperity, 4x Energy Nectar, 1x Ring of Boreas, 120000 Mora

Level 8 6x Philosophies of Prosperity, 6x Energy Nectar, 1x Ring of Boreas, 260000 Mora

Level 9 12x Philosophies of Prosperity, 9x Energy Nectar, 2x Ring of Boreas, 450000 Mora

Level 10 16x Philosophies of Prosperity, 12x Energy Nectar, 2x Ring of Boreas, 1x Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora



