Genshin Impact: Lost Riches Event Guide

The Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact follows The Chalk Prince and the Dragon, and it’s a much, much simpler affair. Then again, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon wasn’t exactly complex either, but Lost Riches acts as more of a filler event between the former and the upcoming Hypostatic Symphony Event. Lost Riches is still worth your time, especially if you want one of Genshin Impact’s first pets.

The Lost Riches Event in Genshin Impact runs until January 18th, and has a Seelie pet as a reward.

The Lost Riches event started January 8th, and whenever you log in for the first time between that date and January 18th you’ll automatically receive the side-quest “The Path of the Treasure-Seeker, Part I.” You’ll need to head to the Stone Gate between Mondstadt and Liyue to kick this quest off, and the Bishui Plain waypoint is the nearest teleport.

Talk to Ulman, Former Friend of Seelie to get the quest and event moving. Ulman will cut you a deal: you can have his Treasure-Seeking Seelie, and he’ll take any Iron Coins you find off your hands. He’ll then give you a book marking the locations possible treasure may be located. These locations are all exclusive to this event.

The Lost Riches event is pretty much the “Hot or Cold” game. You’ll equip the Treasure-Seeking Seelie from your inventory within the Gadget submenu (much like the treasure compasses) and use it within one of the marked areas from Ulman’s Treasure Book. If you use the Seelie outside one of these areas, or too far away from the treasure it won’t appear. If the Seelie does appear you will want to look to it and see how brightly it glows.

The brighter the glow the “hotter” you are; I.E. you’re close to the treasure when the Seelie is glowing like a lantern. A golden beam should appear from out of the earth when you are atop the treasure. Interact with it for your loot and rewards. Not every treasure location is accessible from day 1 (otherwise we’d all finish the Lost Riches event in a single sitting, and then be back to the usual gacha grind in Genshin Impact), so check back in daily via the Event page to see what new areas appear.

A couple final notes: Special Treasure areas contain the truly unique loot and Primogems, so if you plan to farm some for Ganyu, Xiao, or Hu Tao’s upcoming banners you’ll want to keep up with the event. You can’t access a new location until you’ve cleared the one prior to it, so the longer you sleep on the Lost Riches event, the longer your Genshin Impact session will be once you do log in. Remember: the event ends January 18th.

Lastly, you can return to Ulman to redeem your Iron Coins, or use the event shop within the Event page. You can only purchase ONE of the three Seelie pets available – pink, yellow, or the usual blue – so choose wisely. Every other item in the shop has a set purchase limit. The items for sale are: