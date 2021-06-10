Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure: Main Cannon, Make Ready . . . Fire! Guide

In the Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure Act 1 event activity – Main Cannon, Make Ready . . . Fire! – travelers will need to chart their Windrider around the Golden Apple Archipelago and destroy floating hilichurl camps. Yes, we are still murdering hilichurl by the dozen even while out at sea. Thankfully, Main Cannon, Make Ready . . . Fire! is one of Genshin Impact’s easier events, and you can get all the rewards tied to this Midsummer Island Adventure activity in less than an hour.

Main Cannon, Make Ready . . . Fire! – Navigate to floating hilichurl camps and slay every foe for Shiny Flotsam.

In the Midsummer Island Adventure event activity Main Cannon, Make Ready . . . Fire! in Genshin Impact you simply need to sail around the Golden Apple Archipelago and destroy the marked floating hilichurl camps, along with putting down every foe you find. To get started you must first clear the Act 1 story attached to the Midsummer Island Adventure: so if you are still helping Klee, Jean, and Barbara explore the islands be sure to visit every waypoint to unlock the event activity proper.

Once you’ve dissipated the fog and wrapped up the Act 1 story you’ll have access to the Main Cannon, Make Ready . . . Fire! tab in the Midsummer Island Adventure event page. Select the “Event Detail” option on the bottom-right to bring up the main event page, then select the first pillar with the hilichurl to access the event objective page. There are six objectives to complete, none of which you’d call difficult. The crux of the activity is basic: go to the floating hilichurl camps and kill everyone there.

There are three wrinkles you should be aware of, however. First, there are light and heavy towers (I.E. small and large). You can use the cannons on the Windrider to take out the light towers, but not the heavy towers. Second, a Violent Wind Barrier may appear at some locations: either hit the three circling orbs with a heavy cannon shot each, or explode a nearby barrel or two to take them out and remove the barrier.

The third and final wrinkle are the whirlpools that will appear near the floating camps. These will suck in and damage your Windrider if you get too close. All you have to do to escape them is use the Windrider’s boost. Additionally, there will Pithy Pearls scattered about (green orbs) that’ll reduce the cooldown of your heavy cannon. These are nice, but not required to finish the event objectives efficiently.

Every floating camp you clear out will award you 200 Shiny Flotsam to spend in the Midsummer Island Adventure event shop. You only need 2000 to collect all the rewards on offer. The objectives themselves reward Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wits. The six Main Cannon . . . Make Ready . . . Fire! objectives in Genshin Impact are:

Collect 200 Shiny Flotsam 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, Waverider Repair Toolbox

Collect 1000 Shiny Flotsam 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora

Collect 2000 Shiny Flotsam 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora

Defeat 30 enemies while boarding a Floating Tower 2 Hero’s Wits, 20,000 Mora

Defeat 60 enemies while boarding a Floating Tower 2 Hero’s Wits, 20,000 Mora

Use the Waverider’s Heavy Cannon or explosive barrels to destroy 5 Violent Wind Barriers 2 Hero’s Wits, 20,000 Mora



Clear out ten floating hilichurl camps to grab all the Shiny Flotsam you need for both the objectives and the event shop. You should defeat 60 enemies and pop 5 Violent Wind Barriers by the time you finish off ten camps, but you can continue farming the activity if you need to do so. That’s it, that’s all there is to the Midsummer Island Adventure event activity Main Cannon, Make Ready . . . Fire! in Genshin Impact. Get out there, blow up some hilichurl, and grab yourself some easy to obtain rewards.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.