Genshin Impact Multiplayer Guide – How to Play With Friends

Genshin Impact can be played entirely solo, but the experience is better with friends in multiplayer. While you can’t do everything in Genshin Impact in multiplayer, it’s still a blast to explore the world and defeat enemies with a group. You won’t be able to party up from the start though. Multiplayer has to be unlocked first, but thankfully the prerequisites are not too hard to accomplish. Strangely, there are a few restrictions for online play in Genshin Impact, so you might be disappointed if you wanted to play through the story with a friend. Here’s everything you need to know about multiplayer in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Multiplayer in Genshin Impact

Multiplayer is unlocked upon reaching Adventure Rank 16. This will take a few hours of solo play, so don’t expect to play with friends right from the get-go. Once you reach the required level, you will be able to play online with other players.

Don’t confuse Adventure Rank with Character Level. Your Character Levels will increase fairly quickly and are unique to each character, while Adventure Rank is tied to your account. You can check your current Adventure Rank in the menu next to the World Level and your character’s name and birthday. You can increase it just by playing and completing quests. It’s recommended to focus on the main storyline during the early portions of the game, as these quests will unlock new mechanics and items for you to use on your journey.

How to Play Genshin Impact With Friends

Once you have unlocked multiplayer, you can invite up to three friends to your world. To invite your friends in Genshin Impact, open the menu and select Friends. From there, you can invite other players to your session. You’ll automatically see any of your friends online on the same platform as you, but you will have to manually add friends playing on other devices using their UID number found in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Everyone you invite will have to be Adventure Rank 16 in order to play multiplayer, and there are restrictions on what you can do when playing online. First off, only a maximum of four players can play together at once. Also, you cannot complete any main quests while playing co-op. When you join someone’s game, you cannot open chests, pick up certain items, or make offerings to Statues of the Seven. Keep these restrictions in mind when playing with friends.

Does Genshin Impact Have Crossplay?

Genshin Impact features crossplay across all platforms. PC, PS4, iOS, and Android users can all party up and explore the game’s world together. Friends on other devices can be added to your friends list using their UID numbers found in the bottom right corner of the screen. The Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact will presumably be able to play with other devices when it launches at a later date.

Genshin Impact Multiplayer Not Working

If Genshin Impact online multiplayer is not working for you, there are a few things you can try. First, make sure you have met all the requirements necessary to play online. You must be Adventure Rank 16 before you can play with friends. Make sure your friends meet that requirement as well, as they cannot join you if they are not Adventure Rank 16. If you still cannot get into the same session, try having a different player host the session. Someone’s shoddy connection could be causing the problem. Finally, if the issue persists, you’ll have to wait for an update or patch that addresses online issues. Follow Genshin Impact on Twitter for updates.