Genshin Impact now has housing via a teapot thanks to Version 1.5, and you’ll need pine wood to craft some of the furnishings. Yep, travelers all over Teyvat are about to become lumberjacks as they go about chopping down entire forests for a dresser. Thankfully, we know the best locations to find pine wood in Genshin Impact, so it won’t take you too long to craft your desired furnishings.

Genshin Impact Pine Wood Locations

Pine wood in Genshin Impact is one of the easier woods to gather, since it’s all over the frosty Dragonspine mountain. Pine wood comes from pine trees, which mostly have blue leaves in Dragonspine (though those closer to the edge of the area have light brown leaves). Dragonspine is also one of the most dangerous locations in Genshin Impact, so be sure to bring a Pyro character to help keep your team warm while farming pine wood.

While pine wood is all over Dragonspine, the two most optimal waypoints to travel between for farming the resource are just south of the Entombed City – Outskirts, and the one leading into the Snow-Covered Path. Both lead to excellent locations for pine wood up the mountain (as indicated by the pickaxes in the image below). Since wood respawns rather quickly in Genshin Impact you can easily swap between the two if you are looking to farm as fast as possible.

When farming wood all you need to do is smack a pine tree to gain the goods. You don’t actually chop down the tree, but you will get three pieces of wood per tree; you just gotta smack it a couple of times. Characters with wide, sweeping attacks are great for harvesting wood in Genshin Impact, such as polearm and sword users. Just remember you only get three pieces of wood per tree, so be sure to move on to the next tree once you’ve grabbed all three from your current target.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:April 29th, 2021