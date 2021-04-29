Genshin Impact Sandbearer Wood Locations – Where to Find Sandbearer Trees

Genshin Impact now has housing via a teapot thanks to Version 1.5, and you’ll need sandbearer wood to craft some of the furnishings. Yep, travelers all over Teyvat are about to become lumberjacks as they go about chopping down entire forests for a dresser. Thankfully, we know the best locations to find sandbearer wood in Genshin Impact, so it won’t take you too long to craft your desired furnishings.

Genshin Impact Sandbearer Wood Locations

Sandbearer wood in Genshin Impact is pretty common in Liyue, yet it’s abundant in both the Minlin region and Dihua Marsh in the western portion of the nation. Minlin is north of Jueyun Kurst, and the Dihua Marsh is north of the Wangshu Inn . Sandbearer wood comes from sandbearer trees, which are tall trees with twisting brown trunks and typically yellow leaves (you can use the image at the top of this article for reference). Neither Minlin or Dihua March are dangerous places, so you should be able to farm without interruption once you clear the few hilichurl loitering about.

As you’ll see in the image below, you can cycle between the waypoint in Minlin and the Statue of the Seven near the Dihua March to easily gather sandbearer wood. The trick is to alternate between the two locations to maximize your harvest, since the sandbearer wood in one should respawn by the time you clear the other. Since wood respawns rather quickly in Genshin Impact you can swap between the two if you are looking to farm as fast as possible.

When farming wood all you need to do is smack a sandbearer tree to gain the goods. You don’t actually chop down the tree, but you will get three pieces of wood per tree; you just gotta smack it a couple of times. Characters with wide, sweeping attacks are great for harvesting wood in Genshin Impact, such as polearm and sword users. Just remember you only get three pieces of wood per tree, so be sure to move on to the next tree once you’ve grabbed all three from your current target.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.