Genshin Impact: Swan’s Quiz – Question and Answer Quest Guide

As you explore the world of Genshin Impact, you may come across a quest called Question and Answer where you’ll meet a man named Swam and be asked a handful of questions about Monstadt and the Knights of Favonius. If you answer all of Swan’s questions correctly, you’ll receive a bunch of rewards. You can find Swan standing on the left side of the gated entrance to Monstadt. The quest appears randomly, so you might not encounter it on your first try. Here’s are the answers to Swan’s Quiz in Genshin Impact so you can complete the Question and Answer quest.

Swan’s Quiz Answers

To the northwest of Monstadt are some ruins. Legend holds that it was once a city where a tyrant ruled from his tower. It has since been occupied by Dvalin, who shelters himself there. What is the official name now given to these ruins by the Knights of Favonius? Stormterror’s Lair.

According to knightly etiquette, what is the proper form of address to use when speaking to known individuals encountered within Mondstadt’s borders? Strange yet respectable traveler.

As I’m sure you are completely aware, the affairs of the Knights of Favonius within the city walls are currently under the management of Ms. Jean. My question, then, is: What is Ms. Jean’s official title? Acting Grand Master.



If you answer all three questions correctly, you’ll complete the quest and receive a reward. Swan will give you 5 Mondstadt Hash Browns, 20,000 Mora, and 100 Adventure Rank experience. This quest appears randomly, so you might not see it when you first meet Swan outside of Monstadt. Keep an eye out every time you enter the city and you should eventually get it to show up.

