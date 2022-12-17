During the Test of Courage featured as part of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.3 Akitsu Kumodameshi event, players are tasked with, together with their chosen partner, finding a few bottles of Dango Milk hidden within Chinju Forest. But where exactly can you find the items? Now, in order to help you progress through the new event as quickly as possible, here’s where to find the Dango Milk during the Test of Courage.

Genshin Impact Test of Courage: Where to Find the Dango Milk

Fortunately, for all who want to fully experience the event as fast as possible, the Dango Milk is not hard to find, as you can find the items by first heading down the marked path, which will trigger an exclusive dialogue with either Kamisato Ayaka, Kazuha, or Gorou. Once the interaction is done, you just need to continue through the path until you pass the final Wooden structure, and then do an u-turn and head to the pathway featuring a few Fox statues and a set of stairs located at your left. In the middle of the stars, Itto will attempt to scare you so take that as a sign you are on the right path.

Once your path through the four statues, just continue to the spot indicated by the signs in order to find the Dango Milk and complete the first part of the Test of Courage. As you can see in the image below, The Dango Milk will be located northeast of the area’s Teleport Waypoint.

Now that you know where to find the item, we highly recommend that you focus on exploring the area a bit more instead of going straight to the Dango Milk, as there are a lot of interactive moments.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 17th, 2022