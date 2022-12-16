As part of the Test of Courage featured in Genshin Impact‘s version 3.3 Akitsu Kimodameshi event, Travelers are tasked with picking a partner to accompany both them and Paimon during the test. But should you choose Kaedehara Kazuha, Gorou, or Kamisato Ayaka as your partner throughout the whole event? Now, in order to help you get the most out of the event, here’s which partner you should choose for the Test of Courage.

Genshin Impact Test of Courage: Which Partner Should You Choose?

For the delight of all players who are having or had, like us, a hard time choosing between the three fan favorites, apart from their own unique dialogues during the main moments of the event, choosing either of the available companions does not seem to have any effect on the overall storyline. So just go with whoever you feel the deepest connection to in the game.

With that said, it is possible that as new stages of the event debut, your character choice will indeed have a larger impact on the overall experience, but until now that does not seem to be the case.

Where to Find Ayaka, Kazuha, and Gorou as Part of the Event

After talking to the Shrine Maiden and being shown glimpses of Ayaka, Gorou, and Kazuha. You will be able to find the Princess of the Kamisato house by heading down the path in front of the Shrine Maiden. Kaedehara Kazuha, on the other hand, can be found by heading to a rock located east of the Shrine Maiden.

Last but not least, you can find Gorou by heading to an area located northwest of the Shrine Maiden. More specifically, Gorou will be located in a field behind her.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022