Since her debut on Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0 ”The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” Yae Miko has been a fan favorite, thanks to her design, personality, and of course, her in-game lore. And now, thanks to the many leaks released in the last couple of months, she is also one of the game’s most highly-anticipated characters. But when will Yae Miko be released, what will be her element, and, will she be a 4 or a 5-star? You can check out the answers below, based on the various leaks revealed until now.

Genshin Impact When is Yae Miko Being Released

According to many known and well-regarded leakers in the game’s community, Yae Miko will be released on Genshin Impact’s version 2.5, set to be released, taking into account the time frame of each of the game’s previous versions, on the second half of February 2022. Also, according to the leaks, Yae Miko will be a 5-star Electro vision wielder and use a Catalyst in combat. On another note, according to leaks, not yet confirmed by known sources, she will be a main DPS capable of dealing high elemental (Electro) damage. But that is not all, since, according to a new wave of possible leaks, translated by the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor team, she will also have a CRIT Rate substat. It’s good to point out that everything besides her vision, weapon, rarity, and release date is considered questionable.

It’s also good to point out that the rumors surrounding Yae’s release date began to surface early on, together with the ones pointing out to Arataki Itto’s existence and looks. On another note, some leakers claim that Kamisato Ayaka’s brother and the current head of the Kamisato Clan, Kamisato Ayato, will be released on either version 2.5, together with Yae, or on version 2.6.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on December 26th, 2021