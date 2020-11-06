Genshin Impact – Where to Find Philanemo Mushrooms

Genshin Impact is the hottest free-to-play RPG that’s out right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. It is also the latest entry from developer Mihoyo, who’s mostly known for its gacha fighting game series Honkai Impact. Genshin Impact includes lots of rare and precious items, some of which are very important upgrade materials. One of the most notable being Philanemo mushrooms, which are used to ascend some characters in the game. This material is especially now relevant with the introduction of the new character Klee. This guide will show you how to easily locate these hard to find mushrooms.

Where to Find Philanemo Mushrooms

Philanemo mushrooms can be found in just about any town in Genshin Impact. Specifically, they can be located on roofs and walls of buildings, so simply climb up a wall or platform near the building to grab them. To optimally farm this material, the best place to do so is Mondstadt, as it includes multiple buildings with the item. Another great location is Springvale as it has a greater number of mushrooms per building.

If you’d rather skip the searching and climbing and have a lot of Mora to burn, Philanemo mushrooms can also be bought from Chloris for a thousand Mora.