The Genshin Impact “Invitation to Windblume” Festival event is in full swing, and it has a healthy selection of rewards on offer in the event shop. There are two currencies you’ll need to collect this time around, though neither is all too complicated to acquire. There are experience books, talent books, ascension materials, and even a new 4-star bow all up for grabs in the Windblume Festival!
Genshin Impact Windblume Festival Rewards: A Complete List
There are two different tabs in the “Invitation to Windblume” event shop in Genshin Impact: one for Festive Tour Tickets and one for Peculiar Collab Coupons. The Festive Tour Tickets are earned from completing Festive Challenges, and the Peculiar Collab Coupons from finishing the Peculiar Wonderland. There isn’t a time-gate blocking any of these rewards, unlike Version 1.3’s Lantern Rite.
Festive Tour Ticket Rewards
- Crown of Insight
- 400 Festive Tour Tickets
- Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon
- 280 Festive Tour Tickets
- Windsong Lyre
- 280 Festive Tour Tickets
- Guide to Freedom (up to 6)
- 20 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Philosophies of Freedom (up to 2)
- 60 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Guide to Resistance (up to 6)
- 20 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Philosophies of Resistance (up to 2)
- 60 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Guide to Ballad (up to 6)
- 20 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Philosophies of Ballad (up to 2)
- 60 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Guide to Prosperity (up to 6)
- 20 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Philosophies of Prosperity (up to 2)
- 60 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Guide to Diligence (up to 6)
- 20 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Philosophies of Diligence (up to 2)
- 60 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Guide to Gold (up to 6)
- 20 Festive Tour Tickets each
- Philosophies of Gold (up to 2)
- 60 Festive Tour Tickets each
Peculiar Collab Coupon Rewards
- Windblume Ode (4-star bow)
- 700 Peculiar Collab Coupons
- “The Visible Winds” (Windblume Ode enhancement material; up to 4)
- 500 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator (up to 6)
- 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Debris of Decarabian’s City (up to 6)
- 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth (up to 6)
- 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Lustrous Stone from Guyun (up to 6)
- 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir (up to 6)
- 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Piece of Aerosiderite (up to 6)
- 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Hero’s Wit (up to 30)
- 10 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- Mystic Enhancement Ore (up to 20)
- 5 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- 10000 Mora (up to 30)
- 10 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
- 6 Dust of Azoth (up to 20)
- 3 Peculiar Collab Coupons each
Those are all the rewards available in the “Invitation to Windblume” Festival event shop in Genshin Impact. Complete Festival Challenges and the Peculiar Wonderland to earn enough Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons to grab everything on offer.
Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.
- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2021