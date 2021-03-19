The Genshin Impact “Invitation to Windblume” Festival event is in full swing, and it has a healthy selection of rewards on offer in the event shop. There are two currencies you’ll need to collect this time around, though neither is all too complicated to acquire. There are experience books, talent books, ascension materials, and even a new 4-star bow all up for grabs in the Windblume Festival!

Genshin Impact Windblume Festival Rewards: A Complete List

There are two different tabs in the “Invitation to Windblume” event shop in Genshin Impact: one for Festive Tour Tickets and one for Peculiar Collab Coupons. The Festive Tour Tickets are earned from completing Festive Challenges, and the Peculiar Collab Coupons from finishing the Peculiar Wonderland. There isn’t a time-gate blocking any of these rewards, unlike Version 1.3’s Lantern Rite.

Festive Tour Ticket Rewards

Crown of Insight 400 Festive Tour Tickets

Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon 280 Festive Tour Tickets

Windsong Lyre 280 Festive Tour Tickets

Guide to Freedom (up to 6) 20 Festive Tour Tickets each

Philosophies of Freedom (up to 2) 60 Festive Tour Tickets each

Guide to Resistance (up to 6) 20 Festive Tour Tickets each

Philosophies of Resistance (up to 2) 60 Festive Tour Tickets each

Guide to Ballad (up to 6) 20 Festive Tour Tickets each

Philosophies of Ballad (up to 2) 60 Festive Tour Tickets each

Guide to Prosperity (up to 6) 20 Festive Tour Tickets each

Philosophies of Prosperity (up to 2) 60 Festive Tour Tickets each

Guide to Diligence (up to 6) 20 Festive Tour Tickets each

Philosophies of Diligence (up to 2) 60 Festive Tour Tickets each

Guide to Gold (up to 6) 20 Festive Tour Tickets each

Philosophies of Gold (up to 2) 60 Festive Tour Tickets each



Peculiar Collab Coupon Rewards

Windblume Ode (4-star bow) 700 Peculiar Collab Coupons

“The Visible Winds” (Windblume Ode enhancement material; up to 4) 500 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator (up to 6) 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Debris of Decarabian’s City (up to 6) 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth (up to 6) 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Lustrous Stone from Guyun (up to 6) 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir (up to 6) 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Piece of Aerosiderite (up to 6) 15 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Hero’s Wit (up to 30) 10 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

Mystic Enhancement Ore (up to 20) 5 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

10000 Mora (up to 30) 10 Peculiar Collab Coupons each

6 Dust of Azoth (up to 20) 3 Peculiar Collab Coupons each



Those are all the rewards available in the “Invitation to Windblume” Festival event shop in Genshin Impact. Complete Festival Challenges and the Peculiar Wonderland to earn enough Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons to grab everything on offer.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2021