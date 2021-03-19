Genshin Impact Invitation to Windblume Event Guide

Genshin Impact Version 1.4 comes with the “Invitation to Windblume” event in Mondstadt, and much like 1.3’s Lantern Rite it is chock-full of minigames, quests, and rewards. You’ll need to be some ways into the game to participate however, though you have a couple weeks before the Windblume Festival comes to a close.

Genshin Impact: Invitation to Windblume is accessible at AR 20, and after completing the Mondstadt Archon quest.

The “Invitation to Windblume” event in Genshin Impact is very similar to last month’s Lantern Rite, to include the participation requirement. Players must first reach Adventure Rank 20 and have completed the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom”. Once both of those hurdles have been overcome prospective Windblume Festival participates simply need to enter Mondstadt to kick off the introductory quest.

The Invitation to Windblume Genshin Impact event contains three sections: the Festive Anecdotes, Festive Challenges, and Peculiar Wonderland. Each offers something a little different, though the Festive Anecdotes are perhaps the most familiar.

Festive Anecdotes

The Festive Anecdotes in the Invitation to Windblime event contains four story Acts, and the first Act, “Ode to Flower and Cloud”, is available here at the start of the Windblume Festival. The following for Acts will become available:

Act II: Missive of Cloud and Fog March 22nd at 04:00 CT

Act III: Realm of Fog and Wind March 25th at 04:00 CT

Act IV: Dream of Wind and Flowers Begins March 28th at 04:00 CT



Players will have until 03:59 CT on April 5th to partake in the Invitation to Windblume event, though the event shop will run until 03:59 CT on April 12th. Completing the Acts will reward Primogems, Hero’s Wits, and Mora.

Festive Challenges

The Festive Challenges in the Invitation to Windblume event are a collection of three mini-games, and completing them will grant you the event currency, Festive Tour Tickets. These tickets are used in the event shop to grab Mora, Hero’s Wits, and more.

The three mini-games that make up the Festive Challenges in Genshin Impact’s Windblume Festival are:

Bullseye Balloons Hit the balloons for points, but beware trap balloons and false targets.

Floral Freefall Glide down from the tops of the clouds, collecting Windblume flowers as you fall. There’s a timer, so don’t take all day!

Ballads of Breeze Jam out with Venti’s harp in this rhythm game.



Each Festive Challenges mini-game will have a selection of challenges, and more will become available over the coming days. These challenges can be played in co-op, but the Festive Tour Coupons can only be obtained while playing solo.

Peculiar Wonderland

The Peculiar Wonderland can best be described as “Fall Guys, but within a Genshin Impact domain.” Players will have to clear three challenges selected at random before tackling a final combat trial at the end.

The better players perform in each challenge the more Facundity they’ll acquire, which will trigger powerful buffs called “Blessings.” These Blessings will help players overcome the combat trial at the end, which will feature a selection of strong opponents.

Completing Peculiar Wonderland runs will net players Peculiar Collab Coupons, which can be used in the Invitation to Windblume event shop to purchase the new Windblume Ode bow, as well as its specialized refinement material and ascension materials (among other things).

Visit Mondstadt to unlock everything.

All players need to do to participate in the Invitation to Windblume event in Genshin Impact (after meeting the AR 20 and Archon quest requirements) is visit Mondstadt, where the “Ode to Flower and Cloud” quest will automatically begin.

Completing this quest will unlock the full event proper, allowing players to participate in both the Festival Challenges and Peculiar Wonderland. Complete these and their associated bonus tasks for the event currencies – Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons – to grab rewards out of the Windblume Festival event shop. The Festival Anecdotes have a handful of quests per Act, and players can complete three at the start of the event, with more to come as each Act unlocks.

That’s the long and short of the Invitation to Windblume event in Genshin Impact. It’s relatively simpler than the Lantern Rite, and there are fewer fetch quests this time around (though they do still exist). Player have until April 5th to take part in the celebrations.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2021