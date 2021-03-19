Genshin Impact Windblume Festival: Bullseye Balloons Guide – How to Unlock the Festival Challenge

The Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact is in full-swing, and the Bullseye Balloons Festival Challenge is a solid way to earn some Festive Tour Tickets for prizes in the event shop. Bullseye Balloons is simple enough in concept, yet only ace sharpshooters will top the leaderboards.

How to Unlock Bullseye Balloons in Genshin Impact

The Bullseye Balloons Festival Challenge for the “Invitation to Windblume” event in Genshin Impact is exactly what it sounds like: you’ll have to pop balloons with a bow-wielding character to earn points and clear certain thresholds for Festive Tour Tickets. Considering the unlock requirements for “Invitation to Windblume” everyone should have at the very least Amber in their line-up, so you won’t have to fret over pulling a bow user to participate.

Earning access to the Bullseye Balloons Festival Challenge is pretty straight-forward. You’ll first need to reach Adventure Rank 20 and clear the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” to partake in the Windblume Festival. Once you’ve cleared those hurdles head to the city of Mondstadt to automatically grab the event quest “Ode to Flower and Cloud.”

Knock out that quest to add the quest for Bullseye Balloons to your journal. You can navigate to the quest-giver, Lizzie, from your journal, but for reference she is outside the northern gate to Mondstadt. Talk to her to unlock the Bullseye Balloons Festival Challenge.

Once you’ve done so you’ll notice the event page for Bullseye Balloons updated to include four different challenges:

Tower Waltz (unlocked from the start)

Temple Spiral (unlocks March 22nd)

Heart of the Lake (unlocks March 25th)

Lost in the Forest (unlocks March 28th)

Select the one you wish to take on (out of what’s available) and you’ll be given a waypoint on the map. All you need to do is head to that location and interact with the festival sign to start the Bullseye Balloon challenge. You won’t have to do anything to unlock the additional challenges: they’ll become available on the days listed above.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2021