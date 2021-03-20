Genshin Impact Windblume Festival: Ballads of Breeze Guide – How to Unlock and Clear the Festival Challenge

The Ballads of Breeze Windblume Festival Challenge is the first rhythm game to makes its way into Genshin Impact, and you’ll need to play to the beat if you want to earn all the event shop Festive Tour Tickets. PC players will have to rethink where their fingers rest, but Travelers on PlayStation and Mobile shouldn’t have any issues (an issue on PS4 aside, which we’ll get into).

How to Unlock the Ballads of Breeze Windblume Festival Challenge in Genshin Impact

To participate in the Ballads of Breeze challenge you need to first gain access to the “Invitation of Windblume”/Windblume Festival itself. You must be Adventure Rank 20 and have completed the Archon quest: “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom”. Once you cleared both hurdles head to Mondstadt (the city itself) to grab the event quest “Ode to Flower and Cloud” automatically.

Once you complete that quest you’ll gain access to the quest that unlocks Ballads of Breeze in Genshin Impact, which can be found in your journal. It will lead you outside to Lizzie, who is running the Windblume Festival Challenges (you’ll return to her for the other two). Speak with her to unlock access to Ballads of Breeze.

How to complete Ballads of Breeze

Unlike the other two Windblume Festival challenges in Genshin Impact, Ballads of Breeze can be performed anywhere, assuming you aren’t climbing, gliding, or swimming. Simply go to the event page for the Windblume Festival, select the Challenges tab, and then one of the four Ballads of Breeze challenges. Of the four three are time-gated:

Celestial Destiny (unlocked from the start)

Early Dawn (unlocks March 22nd)

Fondest Strength (unlocks March 25th)

Frost Parable (unlocks March 28th)

Yes, those are the names of the songs you will be playing, so you can always check out the official albums on Spotify if you want to “rehearse”. Select the one you wish to perform to enter the challenge page for it, where the score and difficulty requirements for all three thresholds will be listed on the right. Clicking the chests near each characters’ portraits will display the rewards available.

There are three difficulties in Ballads of Breeze in Genshin Impact – Normal, Hard, and Pro – and you’ll need to reach a specific score in all three to grab all three rewards on offer per challenge. Tapping “Begin Performance” in the bottom right will bring up a prompt to choose your desired difficulty, though you can’t play harder ones until you’ve complete the previous tier.

After you’ve selected your Ballads of Breeze difficulty you begin to perform on the spot. There are 8 different buttons you’ll need to press whenever a glowing circle overlaps perfectly with the circle next to their prompt in the UI: you either get it right or you don’t. The circles will overlap in rhythm to the song, specifically the lyre you can hear playing, so you want to tap the appropriate button to the beat of the track.

On PC the keys are WASD and IJKL, which is a little awkward, but a few rounds of practice will be more than enough to get it down. PlayStation Travelers will have to use the D-Pad and face buttons, but there is a catch: if you are using custom keybind you need to set them back to “default” for the mini-game to work. Mobile players have it the easiest in Ballads of Breeze: just tap the circles.

That’s all there is to it: Ballads of Breeze may appear daunting, but so long as you can press buttons in rhythm to the beat you’ll be fine. The scores are all easy enough to clear, even at the higher difficulties, so don’t be afraid to tackle this Genshin Impact Windblume Festival Challenge.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.