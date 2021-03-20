Genshin Impact Windblume Festival: Floral Freefall Guide – How to Unlock and Clear the Festival Challenge

The Floral Freefall is perhaps the easiest Windblume Festival challenge in Genshin Impact, but that doesn’t mean you can sleepwalk your way through it. Unlocking the Floral Freefall Festival Challenge takes little time, and you’ll clear in in short order afterwards.

How to Unlock the Floral Freefall Windblume Festival Challenge in Genshin Impact

To participate in the Floral Freefall challenge you need to first gain access to the “Invitation of Windblume”/Windblume Festival itself. You must be Adventure Rank 20 and have completed the Archon quest: “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom”. Once you cleared both hurdles head to Mondstadt (the city itself) to grab the event quest “Ode to Flower and Cloud” automatically.

Once you complete that quest you’ll gain access to the quest that unlocks Floral Freefall in Genshin Impact, which can be found in your journal. It will lead you outside to Lizzie, who is running the Windblume Festival Challenges (you’ll return to her for the other two). Speak with her to unlock access to Floral Freefall.

How to clear Floral Freefall

Floral Freefall is a pretty basic challenge: there are four available, though three are time-gated:

Falcon Coast (unlocked from the start)

Windrise (unlocks March 22nd)

Brightcrown Canyon (unlocks March 25th)

Stormterror’s Lair (unlocks March 28th)

Select the Floral Freefall challenge you’d like to tackle to bring up a menu with three different scores from three different characters you need to beat. Clicking on the chests near their portraits will reveal the prizes awarded for overcoming each, to include Festive Tour Tickets for the event shop.

Clicking “Go to Challenge” in the bottom-right of this page will take you to a marker on your world map, but you’ll need to manually head there. Take the nearest waypoint, then head over to the event board to participate in this Genshin Impact event challenge.

Floral Freefall is relatively straight-forward: glide down to the ground while collecting Green Fluorescent Flowerballs (35 points) and the orange Honey-Petal Crowns (200 points), all while avoiding the hazards in the air. You’re on the clock, and the challenge will end when it runs out, or when you touch the ground. Speaking of: there’s a finish line garland worth 400 points, and each second remaining on the clock is worth 10 points.

The trick to the Floral Freefall challenge in Genshin Impact is to plummet to a batch of Flowerballs, then glide rapidly across to different patches, dropping whenever there’s a 5 meter or greater distance between you and the next collection of Flowerballs. Since Honey-Petal Crowns are worth the most, and tend to be within gliding distance of one another, you’ll want to fall to those then immediately start gliding to the next one.

Collect as many of both as you can as fast as you can before falling like a stone to the finish line garland to easily clear all three score thresholds for max rewards. That’s pretty much all there is to the Floral Freefall Windblume Festival Challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.