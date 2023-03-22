Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact features a wide array of different 4-star Catalysts, many of which can be considered a perfect fit for some of the game’s top units. But what about the Wine and Song? Now, so that you can bring out the most of the Catalyst, here’s everything you need to know about Wine and Song, including how to get the weapon, its stats, how to ascend, and of course, the best characters for it.

Genshin Impact Wine and Song: How to Get, Best Units, Stats, and Ascension

How to Get the Wine and Song Catalyst in Genshin Impact

Unfortunately for all who wished to be able to get the weapon without the need of expending their hard-earned Primogems/Fates, the Wine and Song Catalyst is exclusive to the Epitome Invocation banner. Which means that you can only get the catalyst by pulling for the weapon-focused banner while the Catalyst is featured amongst its featured 4-stars.

All Stats and Ascension Materials

At level 90, the Wine and Song Catalyst features an overall base attack of 565 and a total of 30.6% Energy Recharge. At first refinement, the weapon will also offer its wielder a 14% boost in movement speed after performing a normal attack, as well as a 20% ATK boost for 5 seconds after performing any kind of sprint.

In order to ascend the catalyst all the way to level 90, you will need to gather a total of 3 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooths, 9 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooths, 9 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fangs, and 4 Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgias. You will also need to gather 15 Dead Ley Line Branchs, 18 Dead Ley Line Leaves, 27 Ley Line Sprouts, as well as 10 Treasure Hoarder Insignias, 15 Silver Raven Insignias, and 18 Golden Raven Insignias.

What are the Best Characters for Wine and Song?

Although Wine and Song features a truly great amount of ATK% as well as a handy amount of ER, the weapon cannot be considered one of the top 4-star picks for any of the units currently available, even while fully refined.

Even while taking into account its massive ATK and great general passive, the weapon fails to reach the level of both damage and utility provided by many other 4-star weapons, such as The Widsith, Oathsworn Eye (R3-5), Dodoco Tales (R5), and even Mappa Mare in reaction-based builds.

But even though the weapon isn’t considered a top-tier pick, it does not mean it cannot work well, as Wine and Song can be considered a good alternative/placeholder choice for Yae Miko, The Wanderer, or Shikanoin Heizou.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023