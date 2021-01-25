Genshin Impact Xinyan Character and Build Guide

Xinyan is Liyue’s one and only rock musician, which is a relatively new genre of song in Genshin Impact. She’s an aptly fiery spirit who uses the power of her music and lyrics to combat prejudice, though try as she might Xinyan can’t quite stop her smile from frightening small children. This Pyro claymore-wielder is a strong defensive character within insane burst damage potential, and is therefore a solid choice in any Travelers’ set-list.

Genshin Impact Xinyan Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Xinyan’s full set of attacks and abilities, her passive talents, constellations, and finally all of her ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Xinyan’s constellations. If you’d like to see a full list of stats – such as damage numbers, percentages, etc. – check out Honey Hunter World, which was used as a source for this guide. You can additionally guides for other characters by following the link here to our complete Genshin Impact character list.

Xinyan Attacks and Skills

Melee Attack: Dance on Fire Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents.

At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Sweeping Fervor Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro damage on nearby opponents, forming a shield made out of her audience’s passion. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales based on Xinyan’s defense and on the number of opponents hit. Hitting 0-1 opponents grants Shield Level 1: Ad Lib. Hitting 2 opponents grants Shield Level 2: Lead-In. Hitting 3 or more opponents grants Shield Level 3: Rave, which will also deal intermittent Pyro damage5 to nearby opponents. The shield has the following special properties: When unleashed, it infuses Xinyan with Pyro. It has 250% DMG Absorption effectiveness against Pyro damage. Generate 4 elemental particles when it hit at least 1 target.

Elemental Skill: Riff Revolution Strumming rapidly, Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical damage to them, hyping up the crowd. The sheer intensity of the atmosphere will cause explosions that deal Pyro damage to nearby opponents.



Xinyan Passive Talents

“The Show Goes On, Even Without an Audience…” Decreases the number of opponents Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding. Shield Level 2: Lead-In requirement reduced to 1 opponent hit. Shield Level 3: Rave requirement reduced to 2 opponents hit or more.

“…Now That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll!” Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical damage.

A Rad Recipe When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a defense-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.



Xinyan Constellations

Fatal Acceleration Upon scoring a crit hit, increases attack speed of Xinyan’s Normal and Charged Attacks by 12% for 5s. Can only occur once every 5s.

Impromptu Opening Riff Revolution Physical damage has its crit rate increased by 100%, and will form a shield at Shield Level 3: Rave when cast.

Double-Stop Increases the Level of Sweeping Fervor by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Wildfire Rhythm Sweeping Fervor’s swing damage decreases opponent’s Physical resistance by 15% for 12s.

Screamin’ for an Encore Increases the Level of Riff Revolution by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Rockin’ in a Flaming World Decrease the Stamina Consumption of Xinyan Charged Attacks by 30%. Additionally, Xinyan’s Charged Attacks gain an attack bonus equal to 50% of her defense.



Xinyan Build Suggestions

Don’t let all the flames fool you: Xinyan is a predominately Physical damage dealer in Genshin Impact. While defense looks like a solid stat while browsing her skills and passives, you’ll want to focus on attack percentage, followed by crit rate, and then crit damage once you’ve unlocked her second constellation (defense is fine as a fourth stat, but it shouldn’t be prioritized).

Since Xinyan is a relatively cut-and-dry Genshin Impact character, builds for her are pretty straight-forward. If you want to build her as Pyro damage/support you can, but for weapons you’ll want either the Prototype Archaic (a somewhat easy to obtain 4-star claymore crafted by the blacksmith), or the Wolf’s Gravestone (a 5-star monster that can only be obtained via gacha pulls) regardless of the route you pursue.

Prototype Archaic: On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240% attack damage to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Attack.

Wolf’s Gravestone: Increases attack by 20%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s. Secondary: Attack.

If you want to lean into Xinyan’s Physical damage you have a couple of artifact sets to choose from within Genshin Impact. Gladiator’s Finale is a solid set for Xinyan if you grab the four-piece bonus, but pairing it’s two-piece with Bloodstained Chivalry will see a boost to all her Physical damage, and not just her Normal Attack. If you want to lean into a more Pyro-focused build, then you’ll want either the Noblesse Oblige artifact set if you plan to buff your team’s overall attack damage, or the Crimson Witch of Flames set if you want to set up more potent elemental combos.

Gladiator’s Finale (Elite and Weekly Bosses after World Level 2) (2) Attack +18%. (4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack damage by 35%.

Bloodstained Chivalry (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Physical DMG +25%

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Elemental Burst damage +20%. (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Crimson Witch of Flames (Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula) (2) Pyro damage Bonus + 15% (4) Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.



Xinyan Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Violetgrass, 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Everflame Seed, 10x Violetgrass, 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 4x Everflame Seed, 20x Violetgrass, 12x Silver Raven Insignia, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Everflame Seed, 30x Violetgrass, 18x Silver Raven Insignia, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12x Everflame Seed, 45x Violetgrass, 12x Golden Raven Insignia, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20x Everflame Seed, 60x Violetgrass, 24x Golden Raven Insignia, 120000 Mora



Xinyan Talent Level-Up Materials