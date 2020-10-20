Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – How to Earn More Honor

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the new free to play multiplayer update that enhances the base game’s spectacular gameplay, including an all-new loot system and currency system featuring three different currencies in the game, the most important being Honor. This guide will provide the simplest and most straightforward way to earn and use this currency.

How to Earn More Honor

To acquire Honor in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you simply have to play missions and complete daily challenges. The daily challenges which will especially reward you with the most currency in the game.

For those unaware, Honor is used for reforging gear and rerolling challenges or daily missions. While rerolling challenges can be tempting, especially for annoying challenges that forces you to use your worst class, it is advisable to save honor to reforge weapons. This is because reforging weapons can be very useful as it can drastically increase the stats on your gear, which is an especially useful feature if you want to keep using your favorite weapons.

However, you should also be cautious with how you use Honor as you’ll get a lot less of it compared to the other currencies.