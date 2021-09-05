Update 2.09 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across PS4 and PS5 for all players, regardless of whether or not you own Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. This is a small update that fixes a few issues on Iki Islands and makes a few adjustments to Legends mode. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.09.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.09 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash some users were experiencing

Resolved an issue with Iki lighthouses

Includes adjustments for matchmaking in Legends.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was released just over two weeks ago on PS4 and PS5, and developer Sucker Punch Productions has already released several post-launch updates for the game. Update 2.08 was the most recent one, only containing minor bug fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer mode, Legends, also got a substantial update a few days ago that added a new mode called Rivals. This mode pits two teams of two against one another in a challenge to defeat waves of enemies before their opponents can. The maximum gear power level was also raised thanks to the new Gear Mastery system, which allows players to power up their max level gear by completing mastery challenges. Legends will continue to receive weekly updates for the next few weeks, receiving new Iki Island-themed Survival maps and more.

If you haven’t played Ghost of Tsushima yet, then the Director’s Cut is a great opportunity to jump in. We awarded it 4/5 stars in our review, saying “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the best version of an already great game, and you should absolutely check it out if you skipped it last year.” Whether you want to try out the new Legends modes or explore the new Iki Island, the Director’s Cut adds a ton of great new content to the game.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.