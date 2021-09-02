Update 2.08 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 2.008.000. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was released just two short weeks ago, and developer Sucker Punch Productions has already released a ton of post-launch updates for the game. Update 2.07 was the most recent patch, containing a small number of bug fixes. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.08.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.08 Patch Notes

Sucker Punch has released the official patch notes for this update. Here’s what’s new:

Improved load time for viewing cosmetics in menus on PS5

Restored color button prompts

Various Legends adjustments

Additional bug fixes.

Patch 2.08 for #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut is now live. This patch improves the load time for viewing cosmetics in menus on PS5, restores color button prompts, plus various Legends adjustments and additional bug fixes. — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) September 2, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is also getting a new update on September 3 alongside the standalone version of Legends. Here’s what’s coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends in the next patch:

New Mode: Rivals In Rivals, two teams of two will compete to defeat waves of enemies. With each defeated foe, you’ll collect Magatama that you can use to harm the other team. Once you’ve spent enough Magatama, you’ll unlock Final Stand waves. Complete these before the opposing team to win!

Gear Mastery System This is a new expansion of the progression systems and rewards for Legends. Players who’ve earned 110-level gear will now be able to bind it to a class and activate “Mastery Challenges.” This will allow a piece of gear’s Ki level to be upgraded to 120 and eventually unlock a second perk slot! As you activate Mastery Challenges, you can also unlock a new Ability and new Techniques for each class.



This update isn’t the end for Legends, either. Sucker Punch will be adding a new piece of content each week from September 10 through October 1, meaning there are four upcoming content drops. These content drops include new Survival maps inspired by Iki Island as well as Trials of Iyo, a harder-difficulty version of last year’s Raid that offers challenges in bite-sized chunks. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends has a lot of content on the horizon, and both standard edition and Director’s Cut players will be able to experience it.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2021