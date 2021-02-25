Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection blends a lot of old and new together into one package for the first entry in the franchise in quite awhile. Not only do you have the basic gameplay you would expect from the series, but also some upgrades you can do for your character via what is known as the Umbral Tree. These different magic spells and skills require you to collect what are known as Umbral Bees, but you might not know exactly what they are and how to collect them. As a result, this guide will teach you how to get more Umbral Bees in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection.

How To Get More Umbral Bees

While there are a few different things that you can find and collect in Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Umbral Bees are definitely one of the most important. These are littered all throughout the game, leaving you to find them during your playthrough.

Umbral Bees are not something you’re just going to see out in the open all the time and be easy to grab. Instead, you will have to trigger them to show up, with some being much more hidden than others. If you have no seen them before, Umbral Bees are these little fairy looking creatures that pop up while you’re playing Ghosts n’ Goblins Resurrection.

The way to trigger Umbral Bees can depend on where you are in the stage. Some of them will just pop up because you stand or even touch an area they are nearby and they will float around in a pattern. For a very old reference, this felt similar to the flying Scarab in Aladdin on SNES in that it has a pattern and you have a short period of time to touch it to obtain it before it floats away or dissipates.

Some of the Umbral Bees are a little more difficult to find, as they won’t all just show up when you step someone in the main path. You will often have to take an alternate route to get one to show up and hopefully be able to snag it before it disappears. Dying before reaching the next checkpoint will also erase any Umbral Bees you collected since the last checkpoint flag, so be very careful.

Good luck finding as many Umbral Bees as you can, as each stage lists on the world map just how many are within it. The shadow version of each stage also has a different number of them available, so you will have to play through them all to get every Umbral Bee in the game.