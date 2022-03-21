Ghostwire Tokyo: Is The Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Ghostwire: Tokyo is almost here which means you must be wondering if the Deluxe Edition is worth it or not. It is a fair question considering the Deluxe Edition costs $30 more than the standard version of the game. As to be expected, there are a few bells and whistles thrown in to the Deluxe Edition that justify the asking price. Here is everything you need to know to decide if the Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition is worth it.

Is Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition Worth It?

As mentioned previously, the Deluxe Edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo is $79.99. So, what makes the extra asking price of Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition worth it? Here is what is included in Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition:

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Shinobi Outfit & Kunai Weapon

Streetwear Outfit Pack

3 Days Full Game Early Access

Buying the Deluxe Edition of the game really comes down to individual preference. If you love everything about old-school ninjas, the Shinobi Outfit with the Kunai Weapon that replaces the bow and arrow is really cool. If you’re really into cosmetics, which this game has a lot more of by the way, the Streetwear Outfit Pack has a couple of great starter looks. If you are a PS Plus member, you can save $6 on the standard Ghostwire: Tokyo and save $8 on Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition from buying it digitally off of the PS Store.

Easily the best part of the Deluxe Edition is that you get to play the full game of Ghostwire: Tokyo three days early. So, you could be playing Ghostwire: Tokyo a day after our review and guides go up. Unfortunately, the Deluxe Edition doesn’t offer any bonus XP or extra Ethereal Weaving capacity or anything like that.

Something else to know is that there are pre-order perks as well. If you pre-order the game, you’ll receive the following cosmetics right away:

Premium biker outfit pack (PS5 exclusive)

Hannya outfit

If you want to get a taste of the game before it’s released, there is a free Ghostwire: Tokyo visual novel that is available now on PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC. It is called Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude – The Corrupted Casefile and it familiarizes you with the characters that appear in the full game. The visual novel is a prelude to the events of Ghostwire: Tokyo, so you’ll enter the game knowing more about the world, the characters, and what might go down.

And that is everything you need to know about whether the Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition is worth it, what the pre-order bonuses are, and what the Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude visual novel is. No matter what edition you pick, let our Ghostwire: Tokyo guides help you navigate the precarious imagining of Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.