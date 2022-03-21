In Ghostwire: Tokyo, there are a couple of difficulty options to choose from. It all comes down to how you want to play this game and what you are looking for when playing this fast-paced, Japanese horror-themed romp around Tokyo. With these difficulty options, you are able to customize your experience (graphics hyperlink). So, without further adieu, here is your guide on which difficulty you should choose in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Which Difficulty Should You Choose in Ghostwire Tokyo?

There are four difficulty options to choose from at the start of in Ghostwire: Tokyo. The first three options allow you to change the difficulty setting at any point in the game while the last option does not. Here are the four difficulty options:

Easy : For players who just want to relax and enjoy the game’s atmosphere and story.

Normal : For players who want a bit more excitement and exploration in their journey.

Hard : For players confident in their abilities.

Tatari: For players who enjoy split-second decisions being the difference between life and death. (All XP rewards will be set at zero, and you will be unable to change the difficulty without starting a new game.)

The Easy mode is self-explanatory, but a great option for players who are new to games, aren’t so hot at fast-paced games, or just want to enjoy the city of Ghostwire: Tokyo and enjoy the ride. The Normal mode is still on the easy side but does offer a challenge. If you aren’t looking for a gruelingly difficult experience but are familiar with games like this, pick Normal.

The Hard difficulty turns it up a notch. If you want tougher enemies who will become aware of your presence faster, Hard is the choice for you. It is challenging but still rewarding. For players looking for the toughest difficulty (I’m looking at you Elden Ring players), you’ll want to pick Tatari. In the Tatari difficulty option, you’ll need to expertly use every skill Ghostwire: Tokyo gives you to survive a fight. It is important to note that if you pick Tatari, you won’t get XP from quests and you won’t be able to change the difficulty at any point in the game.

There are some other features in the settings menu that can change how difficult you want Ghostwire: Tokyo to be. For example, you can disable time limits from events in the game that require you to complete something under a specific time. If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our other Ghostwire: Tokyo guides.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.