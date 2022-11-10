God of War Ragnarok: How to Open the Nornir Chest in Jarnsmida Pitmines

In order to have Kratos become as strong as he can be in God of War Ragnarok, players must open all the Nornir chests available throughout all nine realms. These Nornir chests increase Kratos’s health and Rage meter, making him survive longer and much more powerful in battles. These chests require a puzzle to be solved first before players can unlock them, and the game manages to make these solutions unclear. One of the tougher chests to open is the Nornir chest located in Jarnsmida Pitmines. This guide will show you the puzzle’s solution so you can obtain the Idunn Apple inside.

Solution to Nornir Chest in Jarnsmida Pitmines

The objective here is simple: you need to light three torches with your Blades of Chaos, and then the chest will unlock. One is easy to find, while the other requires more thought and navigation. The location of the chest is shown in the image below.

The first torch will be located to the left of the chest when you are facing toward it. Use your Blades of Chaos to light it ablaze. The first one is done; time to move on to the next.

Before heading for the second one, ensure the lift is at its highest point by freezing and unfreezing the correct water chambers to lift it up. Once it is raised, head down the ledge to the right and look out from underneath the lift. You will see a torch across the way; use your traversal ability to jump across and then light this torch.

Now the third one is going to be back where you came from. So use your traversal ability again to get to the other side. Turn to your left and see the third and final torch. The catch here is that water is pouring down on it, so use your freeze ability to freeze the chamber above. Now use your Blades of Chaos and light the torch.

Congratulations! You have unlocked the Nornir chest and can obtain the Idunn Apple inside, which will help you increase Kratos’s maximum health. Keep your eyes peeled for more chests as these upgrades can make all the difference in the tougher boss battles, especially regarding your helpful Rage meter, which you will need Horns of Blood Mead.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022