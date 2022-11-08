God of War Ragnarok: Vulture’s Gold Treasure Map Location

Treasure maps are some of the most exciting collectibles in God of War Ragnarok, but it can sometimes be hard to pinpoint where exactly the game wants you to go. The Vulture’s Gold treasure map is likely the first of its kind that you’ll come across when playing God of War Ragnarok, and thankfully, the treasure location is both easy to spot and not too far away from the map. You’ll still have to do a bit of exploring in Alfheim, however, and you might as well tackle the ongoing Favor in the area first before treasure hunting. Here’s where to find the Vulture’s Gold treasure in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok Vulture’s Gold Treasure Location

The Vulture’s Gold treasure in God of War Ragnarok is located in Alfheim, so you won’t have to visit a Mystic Gateway to change realms in order to find this treasure. The treasure map depicts the inside of a large beast’s jaw and presents you with a short riddle to direct you to its location. The riddle reads:

In search of peace

The beast only finds war

Its last breath of life atop the sands

Its last meal of gold beneath the bones

This riddle is pretty easy to solve. There’s obviously a large beast that you have to find. It died on top of the sands, which is very helpful since you’re in a desert, and its “last meal of gold,” or the treasure you’re seeking, is located beneath its bones.

To find this beast and the treasure it holds, take the sled and ride to the eastern edge of the open area. You’ll see a massive monster skeleton, and this is where the treasure lies. Once you approach the skeleton, leave the sled and enter the beast’s mouth and you’ll see a small flashing gold icon near a pile of sand. This is the treasure. Simply interact with it to dig up your prize.

That’s all you have to do to complete the Vulture’s Gold treasure map in God of War Ragnarok! If you dare to delve deeper into the beast’s skeleton, however, you’ll find a powerful piece of gear waiting for you in a chest. You won’t be able to reach it without vanquishing a wave of fearsome foes, however, so make sure you’re prepared before entering.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.