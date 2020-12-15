Update 1.35 has been released for Grand Theft Auto V, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the latest big update for Grand Theft Auto Online, featuring the long-awaited Cayo Perico Heist and much more. This heist sends players outside of Los Santos to an exotic island that holds a huge potential payout. On top of the heist, several new vehicles and weapons have been added to the game, and there’s an all-new nightclub located near the Diamond Casino & Resort. Here’s everything new with Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.35.

Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.35 Patch Notes

New Content in Grand Theft Auto Online The Cayo Perico Heist has been added to GTA Online. In this update, players are contacted by Miguel Madrazo who will task them with infiltrating one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evading or neutralizing the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escaping with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as they can carry. Players must scope, prep, and execute the Heist either solo or with up to three other players and will have the opportunity to access several new weapons and vehicles along the way. The Cayo Perico Island has been added to GTA Online. The Island consists of several different key locations that players can explore while scoping for the Heist, including a beach party where new DJ collective Keinemusik performs an exclusive set. Upon completing the Heist as leader, players can return to the Cayo Perico beach party at their convenience and invite others along for the journey. The Kosatka has been added to GTA Online. The Kosatka is a new driveable Submarine property that acts as a base of operations for planning The Cayo Perico Heist. The Kosatka can be customized with Guided Missiles, a Sonar Station, and a Weapon Workshop. The Kosatka also comes with a Moon Pool where players can store the new Sparrow, Kraken Avisa and Pegassi Toreador vehicles. The Music Locker has been added to GTA Online. The Music Locker is a new Nightclub located underground below The Diamond Casino & Resort, which acts as a social hub and is where players can first meet Miguel Madrazo to learn about The Cayo Perico Heist. The Music Locker is also the venue that showcases new DJs added with this update. One new DJ has been added to GTA Online. Players can see this new DJ perform at The Music Locker: Moodymann A new feature to toggle strobe lights in The Music Locker has been added. In the Style section of the Interaction Menu, the strobe light toggle can be found, listed as “Music Locker Strobes” and can be toggled on or off. New DJ Request Missions have been added to GTA Online for owners of the Casino Penthouse who have completed The Cayo Perico Heist. Players will earn special rewards for completing these requests. Two new Radio Stations have been added: K.U.L.T 99.1 FM Still Slipping Los Santos

GTA Online Fixes Game Stability and Performance Fixed several issues that caused game crashes, freezes and other stability problems Fixed a stability issue that caused high memory usage for PC players, which could have led to pausing/stuttering on low specification hardware Fixed an issue that may have caused players to get stuck on a black screen during transitions between GTA Online content Matchmaking & Networking Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the sky camera after attempting to use the ‘Quick Job’ option to enter a Casino Heist lobby Fixed an issue that resulted in players remaining in the same session after using the ‘Find New Session’ option Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a loading screen when accepting a Job invite while inside the Arcade Fixed an issue that may have caused network errors during the race portion of the GTA Online Tutorial Fixed position sync issues with the Rune Zhaba vehicle when some players in a GTA Online session are running at a high framerate Content Fixed an issue that resulted in the news van getting stuck on a sign stopping Mission progression during the Casino Work Mission – Fake News Fixed an issue that caused the Casino Heist Prep Mission – Duggan Shipments to end unexpectedly after launching Fixed an issue that caused the Police Van from the Casino Heist Random Encounter – Patrick McReary to appear during an Open Wheel Race Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mission starting with 3 seconds on the timer in the Casino Heist Random Encounter – Patrick McReary Fixed multiple instances of incorrect button prompts that were present in several Arcade Games on the Japanese version of the game Fixed overlapping text that was present in the Arcade Game – QUB3D Fixed an issue that resulted in players with restricted accounts being able to see the custom initials of players on the high score screen of Arcade Games Fixed an issue that caused the Movie Props Hidden Collectibles to be missing from their intended location Fixed an issue that caused Lester’s car to not be drivable in the Heist Mission: Fleeca Job – Scope Out Fixed an issue that caused players to be stuck with no functionality in the Heist Mission: Fleeca Job – Scope Out Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after trying to launch the Heist Mission: Fleeca Job – Scope Out Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use the skip trip functionality in the in the Heist Mission: Prison Break – Plane Fixed incorrect objective text that was present in the Heist Mission: Prison Break – Station Fixed an issue that caused players to fall through the map during the Casino Heist – Finale Fixed an issue that caused players to be taken into a Casino Heist Mission after not choosing an option on the Next Job Voting Screen, despite having made no Casino Heist progress Fixed visual issues that were present after quitting spectator mode during the Adversary Mode – Every Bullet Counts Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to re-equip rebreathers during the A Superyacht Life Mission – Salvage Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use their weapon wheel during the A Superyacht Life Mission – Salvage Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing camera functionality in the Gerald’s Last Play Mission – Make Ends Meat Fixed a button conflict that was present in the Arena War – Game Masters Fixed an issue that resulted in players falling under the map after modding a vehicle in the Arena Workshop Property Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to deliver Cargo during the Business Battle – Assassination Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the objective ‘Hack the Security Panel’ in the Business Battle – Factory Raid Fixed an issue that caused the Mission to instantly fail after launching a Sell Mission Awards and Daily Objectives Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Challenge – ‘Participate in the Featured Series’ to not register correctly Properties Fixed issues that resulted in players’ Arcade set up progress getting reset Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after drinking at the Arcade bar Fixed camera issues that were present when entering the Arcade Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing movement functionality after storing the Enus Paragon R (Armored) in their Office Garage Fixed helicopter spawning issues on the Yacht Fixed visual issues that were present with the Office Garage cutscene Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to exit their Arcade after accepting an invite Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a loading screen after driving into the Arena Garage Vehicles Fixed an issue that prevented several variations of vehicle cinematic cameras from appearing for all vehicles Fixed an issue that caused the Bravado Gauntlet Classic’s trade price to be displayed incorrectly on the Benny’s Original Motorworks site Fixed an issue that prevented Cargobob helicopters from being able to pick up the Vapid Peyote Custom using the hook Fixed several miscellaneous model and texture issues for the following vehicles: Invetero Coquette D10 Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom Albany Manana Custom Vapid Peyote Custom Bravado Youga Classic 4×4 Clothing Fixed clipping issues that were present with several of the ‘Open Shirts’ and ‘Open Party Shirts’ Fixed several miscellaneous clipping and texture issues for the following clothing items: Animal masks (and other larger mask options) Tucked Short Shirt variants Untucked Short Shirt variants Sport Shorts Yacht Captain outfit Miscellaneous Reduced the frequency that the player will receive call, text and email notifications regarding content from previous GTA Online content updates Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles not arriving after being requested from Ms. Baker Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with certain activities in the Casino Fixed an issue that caused the Avenger’s entrance trigger to not be visible to players Fixed an issue that resulted in spectators being unable to swap filters Fixed an issue where PlayStation 4 players without a PS Plus subscription would not be directed to the correct menu when attempting to access GTA Online

Story Mode Fixed an issue that caused some weapon magazines and attachments to be missing during cutscenes



Grand Theft Auto V is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Rockstar Games site.