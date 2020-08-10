Grounded – How to Get Thistle Needles

There are a variety of plants to harvest materials from in Grounded, but one of the hardest to find is the Thistle Plant. This elusive plant gives you Thistle Needles, which are invaluable resources used to craft arrows and other things. The good thing about Thistle Plants is that you’ll only need to find one, as you cannot completely chop them down with an axe. They’ll give you Thistle Needles as long as you keep swinging, which is great for stocking up. They’re not too hard to find, but you will have to brave some of the more dangerous areas of the backyard to reach them.

Where to Find Thistle Needles in Grounded

Thistle Needles can be found in various parts of the backyard. The best place to find them is in Spade Gulch, but you can also find them near the giant oak tree and south of the Mysterious Machine. Our Spade Gulch guide can point you in the right direction of the easiest Thistle Plant location, but you can check the map featured below to figure out where to go.

Thistle Plants are tall with spiky leaves. They have bright purple flowers on top so they’re very hard to miss. Once you reach a Thistle Plant, simply hit it with your axe to obtain Thistle Needles. No matter how many times you swing your axe, the plant will not fall. You can chop as much as you want and take as many Thistle Needles as you need.

It might be a good idea to place a Trail Marker in order to mark the location of a Thistle Plant on your map so you can easily return, or you can just remember where it is and hope for the best. The Spade Gulch location is fairly easy to remember because it’s just east of the Mysterious Machine. If you’re ever in need of a Thistle Plant, just keep an eye out for bright purple flowers. Once you have Thistle Needles, you can craft arrows for your bow so you can take on spiders and beetles from afar.

