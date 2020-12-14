GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist Release Time: When Does the Update Drop?

The Cayo Perico Heist is the biggest update in GTA Online history, so we want to make sure you know the exact release time for the patch so you can start your heist prep as soon as possible. This update brings a huge suite of new features to Grand Theft Auto Online. The heist itself is the main draw, but there’s also a new nightclub opening near the Diamond Casino & Resort as well as a new Submarine HQ that’s required for the heist. Not only that, but there are three new radio stations and 250 new music tracks being added to the game with this patch. On top of all that, there’s also the standard set of new vehicles, clothing items, and more that fans have come to expect from Rockstar’s big updates. Here’s when you can start playing the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist Update Release Time

The Cayo Perico Heist update will be released on December 15. Rockstar has yet to announce an official release time, but GTA Online updates tend to go live between 4 and 5 AM ET, so the Cayo Perico update should be released around the same time.

What’s New in the Cayo Perico Heist Update?

The Cayo Perico Heist update adds the following new features to GTA Online.

The Cayo Perico Heist

All-new vehicles

3 new radio stations and 250 new music tracks

The Music Locker Nightclub

Submarine HQ

The Cayo Perico Heist itself is the main draw of the update, and the Submarine HQ will be required to start it. Like with every GTA Online Heist update, there will be new vehicles based on the update’s theme. Expect to see militaristic vehicles like jeeps and helicopters as well as high-end luxury vehicles to spend your Heist paycheck on. Finally, the Music Locker is a new nightclub located at the Diamond Casino & Resort, which will feature new social spaces and new guest DJs. More information will be known about the update’s contents once it is officially released.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game, as well as a standalone version of GTA Online, are currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.