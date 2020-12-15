GTA Online: Can You Free Roam in Cayo Perico?

The Cayo Perico Heist is finally here in GTA Online, but can you free roam on the new island? This update is significant because it adds an all-new location to GTA Online, so fans naturally want to explore the new island and take a break from the busy streets of Los Santos and the sparse desert of Blaine County. The main draw of the island is the new heist, but not everyone wants to run heists in GTA Online. The prospect of an entirely new location is an exciting one, especially in a game that hasn’t seen a new location since it launched.

Can You Free Roam in Cayo Perico in GTA Online?

No, you cannot free roam the Cayo Perico island in GTA Online. The only time you can visit the island is during the Cayo Perico Heist.

To start the heist and reach the island, you must first purchase the Kosatka Submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry. This is an expensive investment that starts at around $2,000,000 (even more with additional features), but the heist payout is more than worth it.

The Cayo Perico Heist is available now in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.