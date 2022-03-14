GTA Online Character Transfer Errors: How to Fix “You Have No GTA Online Profiles Available” and Other Issues

Grand Theft Auto Online is finally here on next-gen consoles, and many GTA Online players are encountering errors when attempting to transfer their existing characters to the new platforms. GTA V’s next-gen version sports multiple graphics modes that offer ray-tracing, 60 FPS gameplay, and a mixture of the two while also boasting improved load times and other next-gen enhancements. Most people are jumping into the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of GTA V to play Grand Theft Auto Online though, and moving your existing save data onto the new systems can be a bit of a hassle. Here’s how you can fix some of the most common GTA Online profile migration errors.

How to Fix GTA Online Character Transfer Errors

Rockstar Games is currently aware of the issues that players have been encountering when trying to move their characters and profiles to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so the best solution for now is to just wait for an official fix. GTA Online is still playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility, so you can still play the last-gen version while you wait for Rockstar to provide an update. It looks like a lot of people are trying to migrate at once and the servers just can’t keep up, so just wait and try again later.

We're currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) March 14, 2022

However, there are a few things you can try to get the save transfer to work right now. Most players are running into errors that state “you have no GTA Online profiles available” or “previously migrated profiles are not available to migrate again.” This error is most likely the result of people transferring their GTA Online characters to the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V. For some reason, it appears that Rockstar isn’t allowing people to transfer their characters more than once, but this could just be a bug since they’ve said they’re looking into this.

How to Transfer Your GTA Online Profile to Next-Gen

However, make sure that you’ve followed all of the transfer instructions correctly first. Here’s what you need to do to get your save data on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:

Open Grand Theft Auto V on PS4 or Xbox One. Pause the game and navigate to the Game tab. Choose to upload your save data. Open GTA V on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Download your save data.

You can only upload one save file at a time, so make sure you select the right data. This will only work if you’re using the same Social Club account on both platforms as well. This is also a one-time process, so you won’t be able to go back to the last-gen version and keep your progress from PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.