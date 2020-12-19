The Cayo Perico Heist adds a ton of new content to GTA Online, and there’s a new weapon called the Combat Shotgun that you can find on the island during the heist. Like the Perico Pistol, the Combat Shotgun must be found during the heist finale, although there aren’t any prerequisites you must undertake before starting the heist to get the shotgun, unlike the pistol. It’s a very powerful shotgun that will help you out greatly during the Cayo Perico Heist, so you should make plans to pick it up during the job. Here’s how to get the Combat Shotgun in GTA Online.

How to Get the Combat Shotgun in GTA Online

The Combat Shotgun is unlocked by finding and equipping it during the Cayo Perico Heist. The weapon appears in El Rubio’s compound on the southern tip of the island. It can appear in several different buildings within the compound, but it is commonly found in buildings near the island’s coast. Once you find the gun, walk up to it and interact with it to add it to your inventory. You can see some of the exact spawn locations in the video below.

After picking up the weapon, you will be able to purchase it at any Ammu-Nation store in Los Santos once the heist is completed. Unlike the Perico Pistol, which can be claimed for free after picking it up during the heist, the Combat Shotgun comes with a hefty price tag. The gun will cost you $295000, but you should have a large influx of cash after finishing the Cayo Perico Heist anyway. It’s a powerful semi-automatic shotgun that any GTA player will be happy to add to their arsenal, so it’s well worth the price tag.

The Cayo Perico Heist is available now in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.