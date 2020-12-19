The Cayo Perico Heist adds a ton of new content to GTA Online, and there’s even a secret weapon called the Perico Pistol that you can obtain during the heist finale. This powerful pistol appears to be based on The Golden Gun from the James Bond film “The Man with the Golden Gun.” There are some preparations you must do in Los Santos before you can grab the pistol during the heist, but the requirements aren’t too difficult. Here’s how to get the Perico Pistol in GTA Online.

How to Get the Perico Pistol in GTA Online

To get the Perico Pistol, you first need to retrieve a key from a guard that can be found outside of bars and nightclubs in Los Santos. This guard spawns as a random event in any type of online session, but there’s no guaranteed way to get him to show up. Your best bet is to keep visiting known spawn locations and switching sessions until the guard appears. You can see some of the locations where the guard can spawn in the video below.

Once the random event appears, walk up to the sleeping guard and interact with the body to get the key. This key can be used to gain access to a locked location on the island of Cayo Perico, and it puts you one step closer to getting the Perico Pistol.

With the key in hand, it’s time to start the Cayo Perico Heist. Go through all the heist prep and scope out whichever locations you want. During the finale, head to El Rubio’s office and unlock his desk drawer with the key to receive the Perico Pistol. After the heist is over, head to any Ammu-Nation store to claim the gun for free and add it to your inventory. The Perico Pistol has a slow fire rate and fairly low accuracy and range, but it more than makes up for its shortcomings with its incredibly high damage output.

The Cayo Perico Heist is available now in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.