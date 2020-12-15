GTA Online: Which Submarine Upgrades Should You Buy?

The Kosatka Submarine is required to do the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, but you can spend some extra cash to install upgrades on the vessel. The submarine itself costs $2,200,000 on its own, but you can more than quadruple that price tag if you install all the upgrades. A fully decked out version of the Kosatka costs $9,010,000. Not all of the upgrades are created equal, however, and you can skimp on some of them if you decide you don’t really need them. Plus, you can always buy them after completing the Cayo Perico Heist and taking home the huge payout. This guide will explain every available upgrade for the Kosatka Submarine in GTA Online, detailing their features and prices.

Which Kosatka Submarine Upgrades Should You Buy?

There are four additional upgrades you can purchase when you buy the Kosatka Submarine in GTA Online, and each of them is listed below.

Sonar Station ($1,200,000)

($1,200,000) Guided Missiles ($1,900,000)

($1,900,000) Weapon Workshop ($350,000)

($350,000) Moon Pool Vehicles ($3,360,000)

You can also change the color and flag of your submarine, but these are cosmetic upgrades and do not provide any advantages. Changing the flag is free, but a new paint job will cost you about $75,000. The other four upgrades are the main draw of the submarine, however. Here’s what each of them does.

Sonar Station

The Sonar Station costs $1,200,000, and it’s arguably the most important upgrade for the Kosatka submarine in GTA Online. It allows you to hunt for hidden treasure and track other submarines around you. Being able to track other subs is nice, especially since the Kosatka can be destroyed and people love to sneak up on you and grief you, but the treasure scanner is the main feature. There are many valuable things to find off the coast of Los Santos, and this upgrade will help you locate them. If you buy one upgrade for the Kosatka, buy this one.

Guided Missiles

Guided Missiles cost $1,900,000. They’re more of a fun upgrade than anything else, allowing you to launch controllable missiles anywhere you want. There’s a one-minute cooldown between firings, but other than that, you can shoot as many as you want. You can fire these pretty fair inland as well, making them excellent griefing tools. They’re also great for defending your submarine from incoming griefers as well.

Weapon Workshop

The Weapon Workshop is not a new upgrade in GTA Online, but having one aboard the Kosatka can be convenient. It costs $350,000, making it the cheapest upgrade you can get for the submarine. It works the same way as the Weapon Workshop from the other GTA Online properties, allowing you to upgrade weapons to their Mk II forms. Mk II weapons can take advantage of special ammo types and unique attachments, which can really come in handy during difficult heists. If you’re going to use a loud approach for the Cayo Perico Heist, this upgrade will come in handy. It’s also fairly cheap, so you might as well buy it.

Moon Pool Vehicles

There are two moon pool vehicles you can purchase for your submarine, and they add up to $3,360,000 if you buy both. The first is a miniature helicopter called the Sparrow, which can be found on the top deck of the submarine. You can take off from the Kosatka and fly back to the Los Santos mainland or anywhere you choose if you buy this helicopter. The other vehicle is a miniature submarine called the Kraken Avisa, which can be found on the bottom deck of the Kosatka. You can use this submarine for underwater exploration. Neither of the vehicles has a special purpose, but they’re convenient to have if you’ve got the extra cash.

The Cayo Perico Heist is available now in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.