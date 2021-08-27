Update 1.09 has arrived for Guilty Gear Strive, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update adds Jack-O’ as the game’s second playable DLC fighter. It also addresses the input delay issue on PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5, although base PS4 players won’t see any changes in this patch. This update also includes a small number of fighter adjustments, although further adjustments to battle balance are planned to take place in the next few updates. Here’s everything new with Guilty Gear Strive update 1.09.

Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.09 Patch Notes

General/Game Modes

Added Jack-O’ as a playable character Players who have purchased GGST Season Pass 1 will have access to the playable character after the update patch is applied on August 27. Individual sale for the PS4 and PS5 versions will begin on August 30. Individual sale for the Steam version will begin on August 27.

Added Jack-O’s BGM “Perfection Can’t Please Me.” Jack-O’ must be selectable in order to use BGM.

Reduced input delay on the PS4 Pro/PS5 versions. While this update does not apply to the standard PS4 version, we are looking into addressing this in the future.



Network Mode

Fixed an issue where the Counter Setting action options would be displayed incorrectly after matching in Trainin Mode with the Training Environment set to reflect the prior match.

Replay Mode

Fixed an error where replay data would not be saved properly. Replay data saved in battle version 1.03 of the game may not be played back correctly after applying this update patch.



Battle

Fixed an issue where the effect would not display properly when a Counter Hit and Wall Break happened simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where the position of the opponent’s character would change greatly after following up on a Dust Attack.

Fixed an issue where some sound effects such as flames hitting would be played back repeatedly in certain situations.

Others

Adjusted the BGM volume of certain songs, such as battle themes from previous games.

Fixed some errors in certain in-game text.

Major Confirmed Issue

Network features are completely inaccessible under certain play environments

We are continuing to look into and address this issue.

Any players experiencing this issue, please contact customer support with the following information: Type of console in use Internet provider or contracted service in use Model number of the router or network adapter in use If possible, an image of the error message or a video showing when the error occurs



Character Balance and Bug Fixes

Adjustments to battle balance are planned to take place in August and October.

This update focuses on changes to identified issues, such as individual moves.

We are also currently looking into improving and making changes to overall mechanics as well as certain actions such as projectile special moves and grounded overhead attacks in the update scheduled for October.

For more information regarding fighter adjustments and balance changes, check out the full patch notes on the official Guilty Gear site. Every fighter on the roster has received changes, including May, Potemkin, Faust, Sol Badguy, Goldlewis Dickinson, and more.

Guilty Gear Strive is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.