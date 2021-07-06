CD Projekt Red has released the update 9.1 patch notes for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, set to release on July 7th. This Witcher-themed card-based game released in October of 2018, and while support was discontinued for the console versions of the title a year after, the game has continued to receive support and updates on PC. This particular update places a heavy focus on rebalancing existing cards across all factions, with a few small new additions and bug fixes. Here’s everything new with Gwent’s update 9.1.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Update 9.1 Patch Notes

The patch notes are taken directly from the official Gwent website.

Neutral

New unit: Sunset Wanderers. Witcher, 1 power, 11 provisions. This card starts in the leftmost position of your hand. At the beginning of your turn, while in hand, move self one position to the right then boost self by 1. At the end of your turn, if you haven’t passed and there are no cards to the right of this card, summon self from your hand to a random allied row, then draw a card.

Doppler: Provisions changed from 6 to 5.

Elder Bear: Provisions changed from 6 to 4.

Caravan Vanguard: Provisions changed from 6 to 5.

Swallow: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Mahakam Ale: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Scout: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Vaedermakar: Added the Druid category.

Yennefer: Divination: Provisions changed from 9 to 8.

Triss Merigold: Provisions changed from 9 to 8.

Monsters

White Frost: Added a new part of ability: Whenever you play a Wild Hunt unit, boost it by 1 if there’s Frost in the opposite row.

Ice Giant: Provisions changed from 6 to 5.

Hideous Feast: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Griffin: Power changed from 8 to 9.

Kikimore Worker: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Red Riders: Provisions changed from 6 to 5.

Ard Gaeth: Provisions changed from 9 to 8.

Maerolorn: Power changed from 3 to 4.

Witch Apprentice: Provisions changed from 4 to 5.

Skellige

Rage of the Sea: Provisions changed from 14 to 15.

Tuirseach Veteran: Berserk requirement changed from 2 to 3.

Dimun Pirate: Power changed from 7 to 8.

Raging Bear: Power changed from 7 to 8.

Disgraced Brawler: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Boatbuilders: Added Cooldown: 1

An Craite Warcrier: Power changed from 3 to 4.

Morkvarg: Added the Pirate category. Provisions changed from 8 to 7.

Svalblod Cultist: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Northern Realms

Pincer Maneuver: Provisions changed from 16 to 15.

Immortal Cavalry: Provisions changed from 6 to 5.

Cursed Knight: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Redanian Elite: Provisions changed from 5 to 4. Armor changed from 4 to 3.

War Chariot: Added Cooldown: 3

Reinforced Balista: Power changed from 4 to 3. Armor changed from 0 to 1.

Scoia’tael

Half-Elf Hunter: Provisions changed from 6 to 5.

Waylay: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Dwarven Mercenary: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Mahakam Defender: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Dol Blathanna Archer: Power changed from 4 to 5.

Forest Whisperer: Order (Ranged) changed to. Give an allied unit Vitality for 3 turns.

Cat Witcher Saboteur: Power changed from 4 to 5.

Nilfgaard

Imperial Formation: Part of ability changed to: Once all Charges have been exhausted, move a unit from your deck to the top.

Imprisonment: Provisions changed from 16 to 15.

Double Cross: Provisions changed from 17 to 16.

Imperial Diplomacy: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Nilfgaardian Knight: Power changed from 7 to 8.

Ard Feainn Tortoise: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Mage Torturer: Power changed from 4 to 5.

Albrich: Provisions changed from 7 to 6.

Viper Witcher: Adrenaline 6 effect changed to: If it’s not a Token, Spawn a base copy of that unit at the top of opponent’s deck.

Coated Weapons: Deathblow effect changed to: If it wasn’t a Token, Banish it and Spawn a base copy of it on top of opponents’ deck.

Affan Hillergrand: Provisions changed from 8 to 7.

Imperial Golem: Power changed from 11 to 12. Provisions changed from 7 to 6.

Blightmaker: Provisions changed from 5 to 6.

The Guardian: Tier changed from gold to bronze. Rarity changed from epic to common.

Syndicate

Pirate’s Cove: Provisions changed from 15 to 14.

Jackpot: Provisions changed from 16 to 15.

Smuggle: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Arena Ghoul: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Arena Endraga: Power changed from 5 to 6.

Cleaver’s Muscle: Provisions changed from 5 to 4.

Bloody Good Friends: Power changed from 5 to 6.

Adriano the Mink: Added a new part of ability: Increase the Profit by 1 for each allied Sly Seductress.

Whoreson Junior: Power changed from 5 to 4.

New Features

Automatic milling settings are now stored on the account, rather than on the device.

WitcherCon Festival – starting 2 days after 9.1 release

Game Fixes

Dead Man’s Tongue will no longer show the deck in order.

Cards such as Dire Bear, Cahir Dyffryn and Black Blood no longer count base power increases as boosting.

Mage Assassin can no longer be Summoned from the top of the deck during the opponent’s turn.

Ethereal will now properly transform Demons.

Cintrian Envoy will now show all card types as intended, not only units.

Reinforced Ballista’s Cooldown will now correctly refresh at the beginning of the turn, not the end of the turn.

Megascope and Dol Blathanna Whisperer will now reset their Counter correctly when leaving the board.

Shader issue affecting visuals of Adrenaline and Shield is fixed.

The 9.1 patch notes have garnered mixed responses from the Gwent community. Some of the nerfs are being considered unnecessary, while others are being praised for helping balance the game, but are seen as long overdue. The only truly new feature is minor, moving the automatic milling settings to be saved to your account, such that your settings are preserved across devices. Finally, multiple bugs involving false power boosts, counter resets, shaders, and various others have been addressed and fixed.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is available to play on PC.