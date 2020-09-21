Hades Full Keepsake List – How to Get Every Keepsake

Keepsakes are items that can spice up your Hades runs with various benefits. They’re obtained by giving Nectar to the residents of the House of Hades and the other characters Zagreus encounters during his journey. Nectar is a rare resource, so you’ll have to choose your gift recipients wisely. We’ve got your back with this full list of all the Keepsakes in the 1.0 launch version of Hades. Below, you can see every Keepsake in the game, what they do, and who to get them from.
Hades Full Keepsakes List
|Character
|Keepsake
|Description
|Artemis
|Adamant Arrowhead
|The next Boon you find will be from Artemis. Her blessings have a +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
|Nyx
|Black Shawl
|Deal 10/15/20% more damage striking undamaged foes, and you can strike them from behind.
|Ares
|Blood-Filled Vial
|Deal 10/15/20% damage striking undamaged foes; also while striking foes from behind.
|Charon
|Bone Hourglass
|Items from the Well of Charon have durations increased by +4/6/8 Encounters.
|Patroclus
|Broken Spearpoint
|After taking damage, become impervious to damage for 1/1.25/1.5 sec. Refreshes after 7 Sec.
|Hypnos
|Chthonic Coin Purse
|Receive 100/125/150 Coins to spend as you please (once per escape attempt).
|Poseidon
|Conch Shell
|The next Boon you find will be from Poseidon. His blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
|Orpheus
|Distant Memory
|Deal up to 10/20/30% damage to distant foes.
|Aphrodite
|Eternal Rose
|The next Boon you find will be from Aphrodite. Her blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
|Eurydice
|Evergreen Acorn
|in the final encounter in each underworld region, take 0 damage the first 3/4/5 times foes hit you.
|Demeter
|Frostbitten Horn
|The next Boon you find will be from Demeter. Her blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
|Dusa
|Harpy Feather Duster
|Broken urns have a 3/4/5% chance to contain healing items.
|Hermes
|Lambent Plume
|Gain +1/1.1/1.2% Dodge chance and move speed each time you quickly clear an Encounter.
|Skelly
|Lucky Tooth
|When you take lethal damage, miraculously survive with 50/75/100 Health once per escape attempt).
|Achilles
|Myrmidon Bracer
|Take 20/25/30% less damage from the front, but 10% more from the back.
|Cerberus
|Old Spiked Collar
|Gain +25/38/50 Health.
|Dionysus
|Overflowing Cup
|The next Boon you find will be from Dionysus. His blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
|Athena
|Owl Pendant
|The next Boon you find will be from Athena. Her blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
|Thanatos
|Pierced Butterfly
|Gain +1/1.5/2% damage for each Encounter you clear without taking damage.
|Sisyphus
|Shattered Shackel
|Your Attack, Special, and Cast each deal +40/60/80% damage while not empowered by a Boon.
|Megaera
|Skull Earring
|Deal 120/130/140% damage while at 30% Health or below.
|Zeus
|Thunder Signet
|The next Boon you find will be from Zeus. His blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
