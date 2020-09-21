Game Guides

Hades Full Keepsake List – How to Get Every Keepsake

Every Keepsake in Hades 1.0 and what they do.

September 21st, 2020 by Diego Perez

Hades

Keepsakes are items that can spice up your Hades runs with various benefits. They’re obtained by giving Nectar to the residents of the House of Hades and the other characters Zagreus encounters during his journey. Nectar is a rare resource, so you’ll have to choose your gift recipients wisely. We’ve got your back with this full list of all the Keepsakes in the 1.0 launch version of Hades. Below, you can see every Keepsake in the game, what they do, and who to get them from.

Hades Full Keepsakes List

Character Keepsake Description
Artemis Adamant Arrowhead The next Boon you find will be from Artemis. Her blessings have a +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
Nyx Black Shawl Deal 10/15/20% more damage striking undamaged foes, and you can strike them from behind.
Ares Blood-Filled Vial Deal 10/15/20% damage striking undamaged foes; also while striking foes from behind.
Charon Bone Hourglass Items from the Well of Charon have durations increased by +4/6/8 Encounters.
Patroclus Broken Spearpoint After taking damage, become impervious to damage for 1/1.25/1.5 sec. Refreshes after 7 Sec.
Hypnos Chthonic Coin Purse Receive 100/125/150 Coins to spend as you please (once per escape attempt).
Poseidon Conch Shell The next Boon you find will be from Poseidon. His blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
Orpheus Distant Memory Deal up to 10/20/30% damage to distant foes.
Aphrodite Eternal Rose The next Boon you find will be from Aphrodite. Her blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
Eurydice Evergreen Acorn in the final encounter in each underworld region, take 0 damage the first 3/4/5 times foes hit you.
Demeter Frostbitten Horn The next Boon you find will be from Demeter. Her blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
Dusa Harpy Feather Duster Broken urns have a 3/4/5% chance to contain healing items.
Hermes Lambent Plume Gain +1/1.1/1.2% Dodge chance and move speed each time you quickly clear an Encounter.
Skelly Lucky Tooth When you take lethal damage, miraculously survive with 50/75/100 Health once per escape attempt).
Achilles Myrmidon Bracer Take 20/25/30% less damage from the front, but 10% more from the back.
Cerberus Old Spiked Collar Gain +25/38/50 Health.
Dionysus Overflowing Cup The next Boon you find will be from Dionysus. His blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
Athena Owl Pendant The next Boon you find will be from Athena. Her blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.
Thanatos Pierced Butterfly Gain +1/1.5/2% damage for each Encounter you clear without taking damage.
Sisyphus Shattered Shackel Your Attack, Special, and Cast each deal +40/60/80% damage while not empowered by a Boon.
Megaera Skull Earring Deal 120/130/140% damage while at 30% Health or below.
Zeus Thunder Signet The next Boon you find will be from Zeus. His blessings have +10/15/20% chance to be Rare or better.

