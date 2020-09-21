Hades Full Keepsake List – How to Get Every Keepsake

Keepsakes are items that can spice up your Hades runs with various benefits. They’re obtained by giving Nectar to the residents of the House of Hades and the other characters Zagreus encounters during his journey. Nectar is a rare resource, so you’ll have to choose your gift recipients wisely. We’ve got your back with this full list of all the Keepsakes in the 1.0 launch version of Hades. Below, you can see every Keepsake in the game, what they do, and who to get them from.

Hades Full Keepsakes List