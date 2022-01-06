Halo Infinite Tenrai Event Challenges – Yoroi Armor Core Is it Worth It?

The Tenrai event has returned to Halo Infinite and with it comes another chance at the Yoroi Armor Core. However, the event has gone through some changes before being returned to the player base. Many of these changes seem to be aimed at how much progress you can make per week with your weekly challenges. Halo Infinite has received a lot of flack for how it handles free cosmetics and it seems 343 Industries has listened to player concerns. Let’s go over what has changed this time around with the event and if it is worth grinding for the Yoroi Armor Core.

Is it Worth Getting the Yoroi Armor Core?

The last time the Tenrai Event came around, players were not happy that it was nearly impossible to complete the event and get the Yoroi Armor Core before it went away. This was because you could only earn seven rewards a week and the event would only be around for a few weeks. 343 has been trying to stress to the community that the event was not meant to be completed during its first appearance. The Ternrai Event was always planned to come back several times during season 1.

With this in mind, you should not feel rushed to get the Yoroi Armor Core during this event cycle. It will come back again before the end of the first season and your progress should carry over. This means it is definitely worth it to go after the Yoroi Armor if you want it. As long as you put forth a decent amount of effort or a little bit of money, you will be able to get the Yoroi Armor.

Luckily, this time around the event has been made a bit easier for players that want to get the armor as soon as possible. During the last run of the event, only seven times were able to be obtained from the event pass for the week. This time around, players will be able to get 10 rewards from the pass before the event ends. If you have any more questions about Halo Infinite make sure to check out our other guides.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.