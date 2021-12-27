Halo Infinite Weekly Challenge – When Do Weekly Challenges Reset

Halo Infinite, believe it or not, is finally out. And though it is playable, it comes to us with mixed reviews. The multiplayer, however, is seeing a lot of praise and love from the community. Whether you love it or wish it was a bit different, we have what we have. Keep in mind it is a live game. With that said, here is everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite weekly challenges.

343 Industries took a bold move and put Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass on day one, so definitely check it out. Before we dive in if you’re looking for some great cosmetics but don’t want to buy the Battle Pass, be sure to collect all the Mjolnir armor lockers in the campaign. And while you’re at it, check out the guide for where all the Spartan Cores are. We have tons of Halo Infinite guides, and more will surely come.

What are Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges

To even care about when weekly challenges reset, you first must know what they are and why they are important. The weekly challenges are strictly for the multiplayer and can be accomplished only by playing matches. The challenges range from winning a certain number of matches to killing a number of Spartans with a particular weapon.

All weekly challenges reward you with XP. Whether you like it or not, Halo went the way of the world in the form of a paid Battle Pass. While everybody will have access to the free content along the Battle Pass as they level up, only the people who paid for the Battle Pass will receive all Halo Infinite has to offer. XP is the way to unlock it all.

When Do Weekly Challenges Reset

Now that you know what weekly challenges are and if you care about them, here is when they reset. Each week, the Halo Infinite weekly challenges reset on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT. So be sure to clock in and get those weekly challenges Monday at the latest.

There are also daily challenges that will grant you some XP. These challenges refresh every 24 hours, so if you’re stuck on one, just wait a day and come back to a new challenge. And with that, you know everything you need to know about Halo Infinite weekly challenges.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.