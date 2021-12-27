Halo Infinite Weekly Challenge – When Do Weekly Challenges Reset

Finish the fight... every week.

December 27th, 2021 by Noah Nelson

Halo-Infinite-Weekly-Challenges

Halo Infinite, believe it or not, is finally out. And though it is playable, it comes to us with mixed reviews. The multiplayer, however, is seeing a lot of praise and love from the community. Whether you love it or wish it was a bit different, we have what we have. Keep in mind it is a live game. With that said, here is everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite weekly challenges.

343 Industries took a bold move and put Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass on day one, so definitely check it out. Before we dive in if you’re looking for some great cosmetics but don’t want to buy the Battle Pass, be sure to collect all the Mjolnir armor lockers in the campaign. And while you’re at it, check out the guide for where all the Spartan Cores are. We have tons of Halo Infinite guides, and more will surely come.

Halo-Infinite-Valor

What are Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges

To even care about when weekly challenges reset, you first must know what they are and why they are important. The weekly challenges are strictly for the multiplayer and can be accomplished only by playing matches. The challenges range from winning a certain number of matches to killing a number of Spartans with a particular weapon.

All weekly challenges reward you with XP. Whether you like it or not, Halo went the way of the world in the form of a paid Battle Pass. While everybody will have access to the free content along the Battle Pass as they level up, only the people who paid for the Battle Pass will receive all Halo Infinite has to offer. XP is the way to unlock it all.

When Do Weekly Challenges Reset

Now that you know what weekly challenges are and if you care about them, here is when they reset. Each week, the Halo Infinite weekly challenges reset on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT. So be sure to clock in and get those weekly challenges Monday at the latest.

There are also daily challenges that will grant you some XP. These challenges refresh every 24 hours, so if you’re stuck on one, just wait a day and come back to a new challenge. And with that, you know everything you need to know about Halo Infinite weekly challenges.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite Campaign Mission List: All Missions in the Story
The wait for Halo Infinite was massive, and we can say for sure that, even if the game didn’t meet...
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Locker Locations Halo Infinite Multiplayer Campaign Rewards: All 34 Mjolnir Armor Locker Cosmetics
Here's why and how to snag all the Mjolnir Armor in Halo Infinite.
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite gameplay image posted by 343 industries Halo Infinite Getting Much Needed Playlist Update December 14th – Slayer, Swat and More
343 moving fast to address player feedback.
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite Spartan Cores Halo Infinite: Where to Find Spartan Cores for Upgrades
Here's your guide to all 45 Spartan Cores.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy