Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6 Update 1.1955.0.0 Patch Notes

Today 343 detailed Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6. The sizeable update focuses on adding new gameplay features and an exciting new map called Waterfall. Waterfall was initially a part of the canceled Halo Online but has now been transferred to Halo 3. This is a change of pace from the previous large update for which the headlining feature was enhancements for the new Xbox Series X and S consoles. The update adds a new way to unlock content from previous seasons and some new modes, among other adjustments. Here is everything new with the Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6 Update.

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6 Patch Notes

Season 6: Raven Season 6 “Raven” has begun, bringing 100 new tiers of customizations to unlock. That includes: New armors based on Fireteam Raven and Halo Online for Halo 3 New back accessory customizations for Halo 3 New animated visors for Halo 3 New animated nameplates New techsuit colors Season 6 also brings a new batch of challenges to complete for season points. For more info, check the Season 6 launch blog on Halo Waypoint.

The Exchange Players can now use the Exchange to spend season points on unique customizations from past Seasons or limited-time challenges. Visit the Exchange from the main menu to see what’s currently available.

New Halo 3 Map: “Waterfall” Originally made for Halo Online, the map Waterfall is now available in Halo 3 Custom Games. Waterfall is a symmetrical map that supports all major game variants in Halo 3. Waterfall received significant updates after flight testing, but we would like to gather more data from players around performance or bugs to make sure Waterfall is ready to enter the regular rotation in matchmaking.

New game variant: “Escalation Slayer” In Escalation Slayer, players progress through a series of weapons by earning kills with each one. When a player gets a kill with the final weapon, they win the round. You can also downgrade opponents to the previous weapon tier by assassinating them or sticking them with a Plasma Grenade. Escalation Slayer will be available in Halo: Reach, Halo 4, and Halo 2: Anniversary. Players can configure game settings to customize the experience and create unique variants.

Team Changing in Custom Games In Custom Games, all players can now change teams during a match across all multiplayer titles. Choose Leader Only , Pre-Game Only , or Always options while setting up the Custom Game lobby. ( Always is the default setting).

Mouse & Keyboard support for Xbox Console players can now play using a mouse and keyboard with this feature supported for Xbox.

Secondary bindings for Mouse & Keyboard Any action can now be bound to multiple inputs while using a mouse and keyboard.

Field-of-View (FOV) and Crosshair Position options for Xbox Field-of-View (FOV) and Crosshair Position options are now available on all Xbox platforms, including 120Hz supported devices.

Expanded audio options New audio options allow players to choose: Game audio output device Voice chat input device Voice chat output device Voice chat threshold These settings will override the Windows default settings.

Expanded accessibility options Players can now configure additional accessibility options directly within Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Text-to-speech and Speech-to-text can now be configured within the game on both Xbox and PC. Narration can now be configured within the game on Xbox. On PC, it will continue to use the system-level Windows Narration feature. Disable background video is an entirely new option available on all platforms. Per game Gameplay Settings Each game now has its own unique Gameplay Settings section in the menu, including some unique settings in each title.

Other changes Players can now see their armor customizations in first-person in Halo 3. The Create menu has been renamed Creative . Added support for replacement of Halo: Combat Evolved maps with maps made for Custom Edition. Note: We cannot guarantee maps will always work, but maps made using official Custom Edition tools should work without issues. Added XP and progression rank information when viewing a remote user’s Player Details. Added options to Invite and Join players when viewing their Player Details from the post-game carnage report. The Halo 4 loadouts menu is now more consistent with the other customization menus. Increased the Forge palette budget on the Halo: Reach map “Breakneck.”

Resolved issues Many improvements come from Halo Insiders feedback and Halo Support tickets submitted by our community. Thank you for participating, and please keep submitting tickets! Below is a breakdown of fixes in this update: Reorganized the Video Settings tab on PC: Graphics Settings header has been removed General Settings header has been added to group all the top-level options UI Graphics Quality has been moved under the top-level options alongside UI Gamma Fixed a bug that caused Halo: The Master Chief Collection to occasionally crash on launch if the Monitor setting was set to a currently unplugged secondary display. Fixed a bug that caused some buttons to become unresponsive after reducing and saving the Scale Resolution in the Video Settings menu while using two monitors. Fixed a bug that caused switching between Fullscreen and Borderless mode in Video Settings while using two monitors to move the game to the other monitor. Fixed a bug that caused the Main Menu button in different game launch screens to return to the previous screen instead of all the way to the main menu. Fixed a bug that prevented Russian keyboard layouts from binding the tilde (~) key to any action. Fixed a bug that caused the chat window to close if the player clicked it using a mouse. Fixed a bug that caused all Gamertags to display as “Player Found” when viewing the Pause menu roster. Fixed an inconsistency where Halo 2: Classic was listed in the Customization menu as “Halo 2,” unlike other menus with lists of games. Shortened the names of several help bar items in the Network tab to prevent overlap when the aspect ratio is set to Windowed 5:4. Fixed a bug that caused the Player ID menu to occasionally take a long time to load. Fixed a bug that caused a short delay when entering the Season Rewards menu for the first time after launching Halo: The Master Chief Collection on some consoles. Various localization fixes and updates in non-English languages across titles. Fixed a bug that caused the secondary split-screen user’s Player Details to incorrectly display them as remote users and not include various options that would be expected for a local user. Fixed navigation and focus bugs that could occur when multiple Kills tabs were present on the Campaign or Firefight. Fixed a bug that caused the Killed Most and Killed Most By widgets to always appear black in FFA games. Fixed a bug that caused the ODST Firefight maps “Rally (Night)” and “ONI Alpha Site” to not display in the View Maps section of their Playlist Fixed a bug that caused a player’s Steam presence to show them in a Campaign mission rather than the associated Firefight map when playing ODST Firefight. Fixed a bug that caused excessive data broadcasting to squad members while the leader navigated the custom game lobby, which could lead to disconnects. Fixed a bug that made players unable to rebind the key for Change Loadout.



Halo: Combat Evolved

General Cinematic character animations are no longer capped at 30 frames per second. Fixed a bug that caused the sun to appear too small in Halo: Combat Evolved when classic graphics were enabled. Fixed a bug on PC that caused holding the C key to pick up weapons even if the button was not bound to that action. Fixed a bug on PC that caused subtitles to stop displaying when the General Volume setting was set to 0.

Campaign Fixed a bug during co-op that caused Vehicle Sensitivity and zoomed Mouse Sensitivity to be too low for the client-side player (not the host). Fixed a bug that caused the Shade Turret to sound choppy when fired rapidly. Fixed a bug that caused the Warthog engine sound effects to be too quiet in the Campaign. Fixed a bug that caused character models during cinematics on Classic graphics to “vibrate” depending on the player’s framerate. The Warthog and Scorpion Tank machine gun turret firing audio now matches the legacy audio. The sound effect for switching weapons to the Needler now matches the legacy audio. The Needler no longer appears to jump into Captain Keyes’ hand during a cinematic in the mission “The Truth and Reconciliation.” Removed the reload sound at the start of the “Assault on the Control Room” cinematic that was not present in the legacy version. Fixed the object of light that blocks the bottom right of the screen for several seconds during the “Two Betrayals” cinematic in remastered graphics. Removed an object that would pop in while Cortana is speaking during the opening cinematic of “Two Betrayals” in remastered graphics. The camera no longer clips through the Master Chief’s assault rifle in the final cinematic of the mission “343 Guilty Spark” in classic graphics. The camera no longer clips behind level geometry during the opening cutscene of “The Pillar of Autumn” in remastered graphics.



Halo 2: Anniversary

General Fixed a bug that caused vehicle sound effects to sound significantly quieter or nonexistent for players who are near the vehicle but not in it.



Halo 3

General Fixed a legacy bug that caused the picture-in-picture stencil view in the Gauss Warthog Turret to only function when a Ghost is within the user’s field of view. Fixed several issues with the Halo 3 Tech Suit, including issues introduced during flight when New Skins in H3 is disabled Fixed a bug that caused the New Skins in H3 toggle to incorrectly hide the Katana Chest armor piece during gameplay. Fixed a bug that caused the vehicle boost blur effect at the edge of the screen to jitter. Fixed a bug that caused Pearlescent visor customizations to show abnormal edges and lines across the visor. Fixed a bug that caused the Spartan’s Right Arm and Shoulder Piece model in Halo 3 Customization menus to disappear if the Game Window size was reduced to about half. Updated Season 5 customizations: The TANKER and SUTURE left-hand armor vambraces are no longer transparent from certain angles while the Spartan is holding a two-handed weapon. The AVIATOR leg pieces no longer clip through the Spartan model’s techsuit in the model preview.

Forge Fixed a bug that caused the Sentinel Beam to appear twice in the Forge weapons menu on Valhalla. Fixed a bug that caused the Forge camera to sometimes zoom inside of the held object when moving the object close to floors.



Halo 3: ODST

General Toggle Display Waypoint Markers can now be rebound from the arrow keys, preventing overlapping bindings. Fixed a bug that caused the motion blur during a vehicle boost to jitter heavily. Fixed a bug that caused only the host of a Firefight match to hear any voice lines.



Halo: Reach

General Fixed a bug that caused a small grey box to appear on the left bicep in the Customization menu when using any chest armor piece that has a prosthetic arm. Fixed a bug that caused the visor color to not apply to the whole visor surface on CQC helmet variants.

Forge Fixed a bug during Invasion on any Tempest map variant that caused the siren to play for both objectives continuously. A unique siren should now play for each objective and only while it is under attack. Fixed a bug during Invasion on any Breakneck map variant that prevented the siren from playing when an objective is under attack. A unique siren should now play for each objective and only while it is under attack. Added support for Breakpoint’s Covenant bomb to Forge World, Tempest, and Breakneck. In Invasion on these maps, this bomb will now spawn in Assault phases when Elites are on offense.



In summary, the most exciting additions are the new map, which will grant players a glance into what could have been with Halo Online, and the addition of The Exchange, which will let players acquire items from previous seasons of the game during limited windows of time. The update will also have a season pass that users can acquire to unlock 100 new items and a new mode for Halo Reach, Halo 2 Anniversary, and Halo 4: Escalation Slayer.

Halo Master Cheif Collection is Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit Halo Waypoint.