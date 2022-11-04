Harvestella: How to Make Grilla Quickly

Are you wondering how to make grilla quickly in Harvestella? Grilla is Harvestella’s in-game currency that you use to purchase renovations for your house, cooking recipes, and abilities like fishing. These purchases are not cheap, so it may seem like you will never be able to unlock everything, but fear not because we have the ultimate Grilla-making guide. Are you ready to be the richest resident in Lathe? Then let’s get started.

How to Make Grilla Quickly in Harvestella

There are a handful of ways to make Grilla quickly so you can begin unlocking different parts of the game. We will review each way you can make Grilla, starting with the best and quickest method. Not every method will work for everyone, so pick the one that fits your playstyle the most because nothing is better than having fun and making a bit of Grilla on the side.

Farming

Farming is the first and easiest way to make Grilla in Harvestella. Once you begin unlocking new seeds, your farm will generate an insane amount of Grilla with little output. You will want to focus on re-harvestable crops because they will continue growing crops without you needing to buy new seeds or plant them again. The first re-harvestable seed you will gain access to is Nemean Tomato seeds. Until you reach that point, keep selling your Carrops every day (they only take one take to reach harvest).

Exploring

Another easy way to earn Grilla is by exploring the map and completing Quietus Dungeons. You will find loot, be able to pick up items from monsters you beat, and forage for materials that all sell for a pretty Grilla. Make sure you understand how the Job system works so you can clear through enemies quickly to earn as much Grilla as possible during the day cycle.

Fishing

Once you unlock Fishing, you will quickly realize how versatile of a skill it is. You can sell any fish you catch for a quick Grilla, use them in cooking recipes, or use them to regain stamina so you can continue exploring more.

Cooking

After you refurbish your Kitchen Counter, you can begin cooking recipes. The food items you create often sell more than the materials needed to make them, so get creative!

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

