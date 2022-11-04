Are you wondering how to equip new jobs in Harvestella? Square Enix put a lot of effort into the farming aspect of the game, but they also developed a pretty in-depth class system. These classes are called Jobs in Harvestella, and the current Job you have equipped will dictate the type of attacks you can perform. This adds a bit of strategy to the game, as you will need to equip different classes to beat enemies in specific areas. Equipping jobs is also the only way to your character’s outfit. Here is everything you need to know about the Job system in Harvestella.

How to Equip New Jobs in Harvestella

The Job system brings the RPG element to Harvestella. Remember that the game isn’t just about performing activities like fishing or cooking. You can equip Jobs and unlock unique skills for combat found in the open world and in Quietus Dungeons. This may seem unclear initially, but it is straightforward once you understand how it works.

What Types of Jobs are There?

There are currently five available jobs you can equip:

Fighter

Mage

Shadow Walker

Sky Lancer

Assault Savant

How do I Equip Jobs?

A neat aspect of Harvestella’s Job system is the ability to swap classes on the fly as needed. There are currently five Jobs available, but you can only have three Jobs equipped at any time. You can equip Jobs by accessing the Party tab in the Main Menu. Next, click on your character to access their profile. You will see a profile section with the header Select Job/Equipment. This is where you can equip up to three different Jobs. Depending on where you equip the Job will determine what its directional hotkey will be when pressing the swap button.

How do I Unlock New Jobs?

You start with the Fighter job by default, but you will unlock new jobs as you progress through Harvestella’s story. For instance, you will unlock the Mage job when you reach the Higan Canyon portion of the story. This is because the enemies are resistant to the slash attacks of the Fighter job, so the game will give you the Mage job to use instead.

How do I Level Each Job?

Each Job will have its own Skill Board where you can unlock active and passive skills for a specific Job. Active skills are those you can use during combat. Passive skills provide an effect as soon as you unlock them (and have the Job equipped, of course).

Why Do I Need Different Types of Jobs?

As I mentioned, you will run into enemies resistant to different types of attacks. This means you need to be aware of the area you are entering so you can swap to the most efficient Job for destroying enemies.

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022