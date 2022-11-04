Are you wondering how to unlock cooking in Harvestella so you can start cooking delicious recipes? Harvestella is a farming simulator, meaning it wouldn’t be complete without a cooking mechanic. You can use the materials you harvest from your farm and the fish you catch to cook items that will help you recover Health and Stamina while exploring outside and completing dungeons. Here is everything you need to know about the cooking mechanic in Harvestella.

How to Unlock Cooking in Harvestella

Food items play an essential role in Harvestella as they allow you to heal your Health and regain your Stamina. The game punishes you for running out of Stamina by losing in-game time and Grilla, so ensure you always have tasty food on-hand. Cooking food is an easy way to have a constant stream of food items available for your adventures.

To unlock cooking, you must first refurbish the Kitchen Counter in your house by hiring the town’s Renovator. Refurbishing your house’s kitchen counter will cost 2,000 Grilla. This may seem like a lot, but if you have followed our other guides on farming and fishing, you will accrue this amount of Grilla in no time!

You can find Lathe’s Renovator by looking for the hammer icon on the map, which is located in the southwest. The Kitchen Counter refurbishment job requires no additional materials and will take one in-game day to complete the renovations. The Renovator will explain how cooking works during a cutscene after he completes the work.

Let’s Get Cooking!

Once you have refurbished your house’s Kitchen Counter, you can begin cooking recipes. You can purchase recipes in Lathe’s General Store and earn them by completing missions and challenges. You will immediately gain access to the following recipes at the General Store:

Lethe Dessert Rcipe: 700 Grilla

700 Grilla The Homely Lethe Recipe: 300 Grilla

300 Grilla Selected Recipes: 500 Grilla

These recipes cost a lot of Grilla, so make sure you can make them before you buy them.

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022