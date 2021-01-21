Hitman 3: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

There are three difficulty levels in Hitman 3, and each of them provides a very different experience. Playing on Master is like playing a whole different game than playing on Casual, and there are several differences between each level that go much further than just how much damage enemies do. On higher difficulty levels, you’ll have to keep track of more things during a mission, but this can actually make the game more fun. Raising the difficulty too high can make things way more stressful, though. Here’s everything you need to know about difficulty levels in Hitman 3.

What Difficulty Level Should You Choose in Hitman 3?

There are three difficulty levels in Hitman 3, and each of them is listed below.

Casual Unlimited saves. All Mission Story guides available. No surveillance cameras. Less enforcers. Forgiving combat. More items are legal to carry. NPCs are less attentive to sounds.

Professional Unlimited saves. All Mission Story guides available. Surveillance cameras active. Cameras alert guards if illegal activity is spotted. Combat is challenging but fair.

Master One save per mission. No Mission Story guides available. Extra surveillance cameras. Extra enforcers. Ruthless and demanding combat. Bloody eliminations ruin disguises. NPCs are more attentive to sounds.



The main differences between each difficulty level are the number of saves you are allowed to use and how aware the NPCs are of your actions. Playing on Master only gets you one save per mission, so it’s only meant for the hardcore crowd. Guards are also much more aware of your actions and there are more surveillance cameras as well. Playing on Casual is a much more laid back experience, as you can carry more items without drawing suspicion and there aren’t as many enforcers that can see through your disguises.

How to Change Difficulty in Hitman 3

You can change difficulty in the Planning tab while setting up a mission. Your chosen difficulty level does not affect your score or rating, so just choose the one you’re the most comfortable with. They only thing it really affects is leaderboards, as you’ll only be compared to players who select the same difficulty level as you. If you’re just trying to increase your mastery level, complete challenges, or unlock trophies/achievements, you can choose any difficulty you want.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.