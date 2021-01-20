Hitman 3: Dartmoor Case File Location

Dartmoor is the second location in Hitman 3, and finding the Case File is a mandatory objective that you must complete alongside eliminating Alexa Carlisle. This objective is not marked on your map, so you must find and retrieve the file yourself either through exploration or detective work. You can snag the file before or after taking care of your target, but it’s easier to get it after Alexa Carlisle is out of the picture. She can even hand it directly to you without a fight if you play your cards right. Here’s where to find the Dartmoor Case File in Hitman 3.

Where to Find the Dartmoor Case File in Hitman 3

The Case File is located in a hidden safe in Alexa Carlisle’s office on the second floor of the estate. You do not need to eliminate her to retrieve the file, and there are multiple ways to reach it undetected. If you obtain a Bodyguard disguise, you can walk straight up to it, but you’ll need to find the safe code (1975) before you can take the file. You can also solve the Dartmoor murder mystery and ask for the Case File as a reward, which will also present you with the perfect opportunity for an accidental kill as well.

To recap, here’s how to get the Dartmoor Case File in Hitman 3.

Obtain a Bodyguard disguise. Go to Alexa Carlisle’s office on the second floor of the building. Press the button on the chair. Input the code 1975 to open the safe. Retrieve the Case File.

If you want to solve the murder mystery and get the Case File as a reward, follow these steps.

Disguise yourself as the Private Investigator. Speak to Alexa Carlisle in the foyer. Follow Mr. Fernsby and investigate Zachary’s room. Return to Mr. Fernsby and ask for more information. Question all five suspects and investigate their rooms for clues. Return to Mr. Fernsby with your findings. Follow Mr. Fernsby to Alexa Carlisle’s office. Accuse Emma, Mr. Fernsby, or Zachary. Ask for the Case File as a reward when prompted.

After asking for the file as a reward, Alexa Carlisle will ask for a moment of privacy and head out to the balcony alone. You can follow her outside for an easy assassination opportunity, pushing her over for an accidental kill or taking care of her however you see fit.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on:January 20th, 2021